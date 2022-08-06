New Delhi: Recently Battlegrounds Mobile India and prior to that TikTok have been banned in India due to security reasons. However, if reports are to be believed, the short-video app is likely to make comeback to the country soon. Recently, it was reported that TikTok-owned company Byetdance was in talks with a Mumbai-based company to bring back TikTok in India. Now a CEO of a leading esports and gaming venture in India, Skyesports said that the short-video app is making its way to India again.Also Read - Battlegrounds Mobile India Banned: 3 Alternate Games You Can Play Instead On Android And iOS

Notably, TikTok, which had one of its largest user bases in India, was banned by the Centre in 2020. Apart from TikTok, 58 other apps were also banned due to security reasons.

As per a report by India Today, Skyesports CEO Shiva Nandy said TikTok will return to India soon.

“Tik Tok is all set to make a comeback. In that case, BGMI will be 100% back. Hopefully, if everything goes well, there will be independence soon!” Shiva Nandy said in a statement on Instagram.

Talking about BGMI, Nandy said that it was not decided all of a sudden, the Centre had been contemplating the ban for almost 5 months.

“Two days before the game was removed from the store, we got a hint, and that is why most of the advance amount is to be paid for the Skyesports League, LAN Delhi,” Nandy said.

He further added that BGMI would also be back soon and stated that it was not a ban but an interim order. However, neither Krafton nor the Central government has confirmed the news of BGMI making a comeback in India.