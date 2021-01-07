New Delhi: Whatsapp has updated its terms and services and privacy policy regarding how it processes user data and partners with Facebook to offer integrations across the social media giant’s products. Millions of Indian users have already received an in-app notification from WhatsApp as part of an upcoming global roll-out for over 2 billion users. WhatsApp’s new Terms of Service and privacy policy will come into effect on February 8. Also Read - WhatsApp Updates its Privacy Policy, Terms & Conditions; Here's All You Need to Know to Continue Using the Messaging Service

WhatsApp Users in India received a pop-up notification messaging informing them about the new policy when they logged into the messaging app for the first time on Wednesday. The pop-up notification read, "By tapping AGREE, you accept the new terms and privacy policy, which take effect on February 8, 2021. After this date, you'll need to accept these updates to continue using WhatsApp. You can also visit the Help Center if you would prefer to delete your account and would like more information."

The pop-up message to the users further noted that the key updates include more information about WhatsApp's service and how it processes user data; how businesses can use Facebook hosted services to store and manage their WhatsApp chats; and how WhatsApp partners with Facebook to offer integrations across the company products.

Speaking to news agency PTI, a WhatsApp spokesperson said, “As we’ve previously talked as part of WhatsApp’s business vision in October 2020, in order to enable small businesses better, we are updating our terms of service and privacy policy as we work to make WhatsApp a great way to get answers or help from a business.”

The spokesperson also said that the updated terms of service and privacy policy include additional information on how the company handles user data.

WhatsApp said as part of the Facebook Companies, it can make suggestions for you (for example, of friends or group connections, or of interesting content), like “personalising features and content, helping you complete purchases and transactions, and showing relevant offers and ads across the Facebook Company Products,” along with “providing integrations which enable you to connect your WhatsApp experiences with other Facebook Company Products”.

“For example, allowing you to connect your Facebook Pay account to pay for things on WhatsApp or enabling you to chat with your friends on other Facebook Company Products, such as Portal, by connecting your WhatsApp account,” the new policy explained.