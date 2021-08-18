Microsoft has started rolling out Windows 11 Insider Preview Build version 22200.51 on the Dev. At present, this build is essentially for Windows testers and developers. So, until it is completely ready for launch, you can only wait. Tech company Microsoft has said that only those laptops or PCs which will have minimum specifications like 64-bit processor, 4GB RAM, and 64GB storage can take the update of this new software.Also Read - Microsoft Windows 365 Lets New Windows 11 to Stream on Any Smartphone, PC’s, and Tablets

Microsoft launched Windows 10 in July 2015 and now six years later, in June 2021, the company has launched Windows 11. Microsoft has called Windows 11 Next Generation Windows. For the first time with Windows 11, the location of the Start Menu has been changed. Currently, it starts from the left menu but in Windows 11 you will find the start menu in the center. The look of Windows 11 is very similar to Chrome OS and macOS . You will also have some questions about Windows 11, such as when will the update of Windows 11 come, which Windows updates will be available for free, etc.

Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.132 Specifications

According to Microsoft, if users have these specifications, they can try out many Windows 11 tools with the developer's program. This includes a revamped Start, Taskbar, and Action Centre experience as well as a new Microsoft Store app, redesigned settings, lock screen, File Explorer and more. Also warned that some features may not work, and the user may have to face unknown issues. As an update, Microsoft will no longer include Cortana in the taskbar and the Internet Explorer browser in Windows 11 Update. Apart from this, S Mode is now available only for Windows 11 Home Edition.

With the new Windows, you will get a fresh start menu which includes a new interface with a new sound. The corner design of Windows is similar to the recently launched iPadOS. This is the first time since 1996 that the start menu has been given in the center instead of on the left. The placement of the app is very similar to that of macOS and Chrome OS, though you can change the placement to suit your needs. You will also not get to see the live tile in the start menu.

Talking about the new features of Windows 11 build 22000.51, the taskbar is given in the middle of the screen. All the existing panels have been given curved edges to give a modern look. The shortcut buttons for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Airplane Mode are now better provided inside the Action Center. The start menu does not include live tiles and Windows 11 has brought a separate widget panel. In this, users can get live information about many important things like weather, news. 4 new themes have been included in Windows 11 except dark and light mode. Microsoft has also added a new contrast theme for the visually impaired, such as light sensitivity. New in Windows 11 build 22000.51 is the Microsoft Store, which third-party developers have not yet included their tools and apps in.

