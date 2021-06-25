Microsoft has launched its much-awaited Windows 11 after six years in an online event. The company called Windows 11 ‘next-generation’ of Windows due to an extensive change in its design as compared to its predecessor. The Windows 11 is the successor of Windows 10. Microsoft has finally officially unveiled its new Windows 11 with better organized features and new UI in the design of its next generation operating system in a big event on June 24. The company has updated centrally placed Start menu, upgraded widgets, and changed all-new boot screen and start-up sound. Also Read - Windows 11 Launch Live Updates Today – How to Watch Livestream, What to Expect, Expected Features, and More

Lets Check Out What are the Windows 11 Features and How to Download and Upgrade it –

The company has put a lot of focus on the design of its new Windows. Windows 11 has been updated with new themes and graphics. In the new Windows 11, a new start menu has been changed without live tiles. The start menu is different from before and icons have also been given in it. This time the company has also added a recommended section in it. Also, you will get a separate option for recent files. A new position has been given to the taskbar icon which has now been shifted to the centre. Along with this, Windows Hello has also been given a new look.

Talking about the new features given in Windows 11, the company has tried to make connectivity better than before. Many tools have been given to make multitasking easier and better in Windows 11. It has a special Snap layout which is designed for multitasking and with the help of this users can access multiple windows simultaneously on one screen. Apart from this, the Snap group feature has been given where users will get a collection of apps which can be accessed from the taskbar. The company claims that such a feature is not present in any other OS.

Microsoft has also worked on widgets. Windows 11 comes with brand new widgets that provide details like news, updates, weather, time and more. Its App Store has also received a major overhaul. Windows 11 will now support Android apps and can be downloaded from the Amazon App Store. Coming to the accessibility of Android apps in Windows 11, they will open in a pop-up window and act like picture-in-picture mode.

The software company has claimed that Windows 11 will come with new features that have been made for business users, especially for those operating systems with external monitors. For example, when users undock a machine to take a call in a quiet room and then when users dock the machine again, the OS will automatically adjust the apps to a single screen.

Windows 11 Availability

Windows 11 will now be only available to insider members from next week. Windows 10 user can avail Windows 11 free upgrade later this year. The Windows 7 PC user can also avail Windows 11 only after purchasing Windows 10 license.

NOTE – “Windows 11 upgrade roll out plan is being finalized and is scheduled to begin in late 2021 and continue in to 2022, specific timing will vary by device.”