Windows 11 officially launched on 5 October 2021 as a free update for existing Windows PC owners. We quickly installed it on our Windows machine, spent enough time to weigh in all the pros and cons of the Operating System so that PC users who are hesitant to upgrade their PCs to Windows 11 can easily decide whether it is right to install it or not. In this article we have covered all the key factors of Windows 11 in detail so that after you complete reading this article you will be able to easily take that decision.Also Read - Amazon Launches Prime Video App For Mac Users | Check Details Here

Drag & Drop to Taskbar disabled

A very important functionality frequently used by power users, where drag and drop files/folders to apps or other folder locationson task bar is unavailable on Windows 11. To move files/folders between apps or different folder locations you need to maximize the respective app/folder locations from the task bar and then drag and drop files between apps/folder locations which we see as a major step backwards from improving productivity. Also Read - Apple To Launch It's First Ever Car: Here's What It May Look Like | Watch Video To Find Out