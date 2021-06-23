Windows 11 Launch Live Updates: Microsoft is soon going to launch Windows 11 for personal computer users. The company will launch it at an event on June 24. Windows 10 was launched in 2015 i.e. five years ago and since then it is running. Now the company is all set to launch the new Windows 11. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and Chief Product Officer Panos Panay both will be present at the event. The company is also sending media invites for this event. The event will be held on June 24 from 8.30 pm. However, there is no official announcement from Microsoft. But company’s CEO Satya Nadella said at Build Conference event that the biggest update of the decade is coming to the Windows operating system. Also Read - Dell Inspiron 13 7000 2-in-1 Review: A reasonable convertible

Join us June 24th at 11 am ET for the #MicrosoftEvent to see what’s next. https://t.co/kSQYIDZSyi pic.twitter.com/Emb5GPHOf0 — Windows (@Windows) June 2, 2021

As far as the next generation Windows is concerned, this time the company can make some changes in the user interface. The codename of Windows 11 can be Sun Valley. Many changes have been made in it, such as a new start menu, rounded corners, and more. Support for Dark Mode can be found in Windows 11 where the main elements of the UI such as Start Menu, File Explorer, Context Menu can be available with rounded corners. With the new update, a new Windows logo can also be launched. Recently some of its photos were leaked, which revealed that the new logo will be presented with a new Sun Valley design theme with blue color.

The Microsoft Event is getting closer. Join us on June 24th at 11 am ET. Set a reminder 👉 https://t.co/CFxi6l6BZj pic.twitter.com/VrnJDORIGn — Windows (@Windows) June 21, 2021

According to a report, not only Windows 10 users will get the update of Windows 11 but also those with Windows 7 and Windows 8.1 will be beneficial. The report further states, if the Microsoft made these changes, then the number of users of its new Windows can see a tremendous increase.

The leaked reports suggest the biggest change in the new window will be the taskbar. It can now be shifted towards the center and can also get a new start button and menu. The Start menu is without live tiles and can have a quick shutdown/restart button for pinned apps, recent files, and Windows 11 devices. Although there’s not much information available about Windows 11 right now, but we can’t wait more for this new Windows to be made available to us.