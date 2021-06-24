Windows 11 Launch Live Updates Today – Microsoft is all set to launch its much-awaited Windows 11 today i.e on June 24. The Windows 11 will be the successor of Windows 10 and will bring lots of interesting features for its users. Recent reports suggest that the new Windows will come with new user interface and animation effects. Also Read - Windows 11 Launch Live Updates: Check Out Release Date, Top Features, How to Download, and More

How to Watch Windows 11 Launch Event Livestream

Microsoft is unveiling the Windows 11 in a launch event at 11am ET (8:30pm IST) today. You can watch it through a dedicated Windows Event page.

Join us June 24th at 11 am ET for the #MicrosoftEvent to see what’s next. https://t.co/kSQYIDZSyi pic.twitter.com/Emb5GPHOf0 — Windows (@Windows) June 2, 2021

Windows 11 Features (Expected)

As far as the next generation Windows is concerned, this time the company can make some changes in the user interface. The codename of Windows 11 can be Sun Valley. Many changes have been made in it, such as a new start menu, rounded corners, and more. Support for Dark Mode can be found in Windows 11 where the main elements of the UI such as Start Menu, File Explorer, Context Menu can be available with rounded corners. With the new update, a new Windows logo can also be launched. Recently some of its photos were leaked, which revealed that the new logo will be presented with a new Sun Valley design theme with blue color.

What time will you be tuning in to the #MicrosoftEvent on June 24th, 2021? — Windows (@Windows) June 23, 2021

According to a report, not only Windows 10 users will get the update of Windows 11 but also those with Windows 7 and Windows 8.1 will be beneficial. The report further states, if the company made these changes, then the number of users of its new Windows can see a tremendous increase.

Set a reminder to experience what’s new, live, June 24th at 11 am ET 📅 https://t.co/r7D0GQnR4x pic.twitter.com/UJrji0WxxB — Windows (@Windows) June 23, 2021

The leaked reports suggest the biggest change in the new window will be the taskbar. It can now be shifted towards the center and can also get a new start button and menu. The Start menu is without live tiles and can have a quick shutdown/restart button for pinned apps, recent files, and Windows 11 devices. Although there’s not much information available about Windows 11 right now, but we can’t wait more for this new Windows to be made available to us.