New Delhi: As the Central government is starting the next phase of the vaccination drive from May 1, tech-savvy citizens across the country can use their Google Maps on their phone to find COVID-19 testing or vaccine centres around them. Moreover, the Google Maps app will help you with information such as phone numbers and operational timings of those centres.

To check whether testing centres or vaccine centres are open or not, you have to open Google Maps and simply search for "covid test near me." With this search, they can also use keywords such as "COVID 19 test" or "covid testing" to get results.

Moreover, the iOS and Android users can view the information directly on the map (represented by landmark icons) or via a listicle. They can also find information on referral, private or government, contact, and operational timing. They can also check with the centre directly via a phone call.

In the similar manner, Google Maps have recently added the feature to allow users to find COVID-19 vaccine centre around them. People just need to search with similar keywords like “COVID 19 vaccination” or “covid vaccination near me.” They also need to check the availability of slot with the hospital directly. To book a slot, the central government has developed a dedicated CoWIN website and an integrated platform with the Aarogya Setu app.