New Delhi: As the work from home continues for most of the employees due to the ongoing COVID pandemic, Microsoft has made a plan to make its video conferencing platform Teams be more sensitive towards overstressed users. With the new feature from MS Teams, the users can manage their daily well-being and practice breathing exercises to boost stress while at work.

In this regard, Joye, a Singapore-based well-being technology company, has partnered with Microsoft to bring the engaging mental fitness capability to the users of Microsoft Teams, globally. Notably, this innovation will help millions of employees prevent burnout and improve their mental health and productivity.

As the studies find that mental wellbeing has a significant impact of 35 percent on productivity, Joye has prepared this new innovation for the mental wellbeing of users to sustain a mental fitness habit. As per the updates, the Microsoft Teams administrators can easily turn Joye on for the organisation with a single click from the Teams' app store.

How it works? Joye will analyse the work patterns in Microsoft Teams and will send suggestions accordingly. This innovation will empower every employee in the hybrid workplace – especially when they are lonely, overworked and stressed. Joye’s Daily Brew empowers users to measure and manage their daily well-being. With this new feature, the users can speak, write, or follow a guided reflection in a safe and anonymised space.

As per updates, the Joye’s Stress Busters are two-minute breathing techniques to streamline the mind at any critical time when Joye senses that there is a high probability that stress may be affecting the user’s mental fitness and decision-making.

However, the firm claims that Joye does not share individual data with the employer or anyone else, and to help corporations develop data-driven wellbeing programmes, Joye can consolidate the anonymised data as a management dashboard of the daily emotional health of the organisation.