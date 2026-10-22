‘Working on reducing the cost of AI-powered services’: What Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said on company’s strategy

In his annual letter, Satya Nadella detailed Microsoft's focus on scaling its AI ecosystem and lowering service costs as "Super Intelligence" reshapes business economics.

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Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella

New Delhi: Addressing Microsoft’s strategy as global AI adoption grows, Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella stated in his annual letter that the company is prioritizing AI ecosystem expansion and service cost reduction. Nadella pointed out that “Super Intelligence” is altering input-output dynamics across organizations, with inference positioning marginal cost as a key element of software economics.

“As a result, customers will increasingly measure the cost of tokens against the outcomes they produce,” Nadella said, referring to this as the “cost-to-outcome” frontier and adding that Microsoft is focused on optimising it.

Microsoft’s focus in the emerging era of superintelligence

According to Nadella, Microsoft’s focus in the emerging era of superintelligence is not just on the scale of opportunities presented by AI, but also on delivering real-world benefits to countries, communities and businesses worldwide.

Noting that the company has a broad tech stack, diverse businesses and business models, and a platform- and partner-first approach, Nadella added, “…we are building a frontier ecosystem that enables others to build more value on top of and through the ecosystem than is captured inside.”

As per the letter, the company is investing to serve a diverse set of customers while also creating the infrastructure to power its own differentiated and high-value first-party products, such as Copilot.

“Based on the demand we see and the efficiencies we are driving, I am confident in the long-term returns on my investments. That confidence starts with being disciplined about what we build and who we build it for. We are investing to serve a diverse set of customers, while also creating the infrastructure to power our own differentiated and high-value first-party products like Copilot,” Nadella said.

Nadella further added that Microsoft is accelerating capacity deployment, improving efficiency and reducing costs across its technology infrastructure to support customer growth and deliver long-term shareholder value.

He also highlighted the company’s financial performance, adding that Microsoft recorded revenue of USD 331.8 billion in FY2026, up 18 per cent year-on-year, while Microsoft Cloud revenue rose 27 per cent to USD 214.4 billion. Azure grew 41 per cent, surpassing USD 100 billion for the first time, while Microsoft 365 Copilot crossed 30 million paid seats. Operating income increased 21 per cent to USD 155.2 billion.

(With inputs from agencies)