World’s First AI DJ Goes LIVE in US Via RadioGPT

The station insists that it will not replace the real Ashley, which alleviates some of the concerns of many local DJs, and that Elzinga will continue to receive her regular pay. (Representative Image: Pixabay)

New Delhi: A radio station in the United States has made history by becoming the first in the world to employ a full-time DJ driven by artificial intelligence (AI). According to Fox Business, Alpha Media’s KBFF Live 95.5 FM in the United States employed Futuri Media’s RadioGPT software to build an AI/synthetic version of its noon host, Ashley Elzinga, for the midday broadcast.

Radio GPT And Music

“Radio GPT allows us to showcase our content creators in more instances, with more frequency, and curate more timely, topical, and robust information for Alpha audiences and clients than previously possible,” Alpha Media EVP of Content Phil Becker was quoted as saying by IANS.

Phil Becker also said that using AI pushes the station “to be more agile than ever”.

Last week, the radio station posted a Tweet of Elzinga sharing the new AI host with her listeners.

In the video, the host’s comments can be heard being played back by the AI as if it were a straight recording.

“I guess I have the day off,” Elzinga jokes.

Another video showed AI Ashley informing a caller that they have won tickets to a Taylor Swift concert. The AI voice sounds uncannily similar to the host it is modelled after, coming across as conversational and relaxed.

The station insists that it will not replace the real Ashley, which alleviates some of the concerns of many local DJs, and that Elzinga will continue to receive her regular pay, the report said.

Meanwhile, music streaming service Spotify has made its “DJ” AI tool available to premium clients in the United Kingdom and Ireland. This function was originally made accessible to premium users in the United States and Canada in February.

AI Will Destroy Humanity

Recently, in a survey it was discovered that around 42 percent of CEOs and top business tycoons believe that AI has the potential to “destroy humanity five to ten years from now.” The survey is said to have included 119 CEOs from a cross-section of businesses, including Walmart, Coca-Cola, Xerox, Zoom, and many more.

(With IANS Inputs)

