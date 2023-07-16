Home

WormGPT: The ChatGPT Alternative That Cybercriminals Are Using To Launch Advanced Phishing Attacks

Unlike ChatGPT or Google's Bard, WormGPT does not have any safety fence to stop it from responding to malicious content.

WormGPT is similar to ChatGPT with no ethical boundaries. (Representational Image: Pixabay)

New Delhi: The popularity of ChatGPT has sparked a boom in ‘generative Artificial Intelligence AI’ products that can create new passages of text, images and other media. The tools have raised concerns about their propensity to spout falsehoods that are hard to notice because of the system’s strong command of the grammar of human languages. It has also raised concerns over using fake content and the rise of cybercrime. WormGPT, a ChatGPT alternative, has made our fears come true as cyber criminals are using the AI tool to launch sophisticated phishing attacks.

What Is WormGPT And How Cybercriminals Are Using It

Like ChatGPT, WormGPT is an AI model based on a generative pre-trained transformer model (GPTJ) language model that was designed to craft human-like text. Unlike ChatGPT or Google’s Bard, WormGPT does not have any safety fence to stop it from responding to malicious content.

Basically, WormGPT allows users to do all sorts of illegal stuff. It allows bots to write malware content in the Python coding language and also create persuasive and sophisticated emails for phishing or Business email compromise (BEC) attacks. This means cybercriminals can create convincing fake emails to target concerned persons for phishing attacks. In short, WormGPT is similar to ChatGPT with no ethical boundaries.

“This project (WormGPT) aims to provide an alternative to ChatGPT, one that lets you do all sorts of illegal stuff and easily sell it online in the future. Everything blackhat related that you can think of can be done with WormGPT, allowing anyone access to malicious activity without ever leaving the comfort of their home,” the program’s developer said, according to a PC Magazine report.

How To Prevent AI-Generated Phishing Attacks

Email verification: There needs to be a stringent email verification process. AI tools have the ability to produce sophisticated and highly persuasive emails, so we need to carefully check email IDs, dates, and other details.

There needs to be a stringent email verification process. AI tools have the ability to produce sophisticated and highly persuasive emails, so we need to carefully check email IDs, dates, and other details. Firewalls: High-quality firewalls act as buffers between you, your computer and outside intruders. We should use two different kinds: a desktop firewall and a network firewall.

High-quality firewalls act as buffers between you, your computer and outside intruders. We should use two different kinds: a desktop firewall and a network firewall. Be informed about phishing techniques: We need to be aware of the new phishing scams that are being developed over time.

