Worse than Covid? AI researcher warns of major crisis in 2027, urges people to stock up on food, cash

AI researcher issued a warning for 2027: Read about the risks of uncontrolled AI, potential threats to human survival and his advice to stock up on food and cash.

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Worse than Covid? AI researcher warns of major crisis in 2027, urges people to stock up on food, cash | im,xage; AI,X

AI Researcher Warns 2027 Could Be Worse Than Covid: When people are gearing up for Christmas and New Year to welcome 2027, an artificial intelligence researcher has sent his family a shocking warning, Nikola Jurkovic, a Member of Technical Staff at METR recently shared an open letter on X expressing his worry about the rise of AI for years. In the open letter, Jurkovic expressed that its his duty to speak up before it is too late. METR is a non-profit organisation that tests advanced AI systems for serious risks.

What did Nikola Jurkovic say?

Jurkovic took to X and said, “This is the first Thanksgiving where I am not sure that we will live to the next.”

“We are losing control of AI”

According to Jurkovic, AI systems have already caused damage to several companies this year, hacking multiple companies. The damage has mostly been monetary. In 2027, the AI researcher fears that artificial intelligence would be responsible for massive harm and several deaths.

AI researcher warns of uncontrolled ai, bioweapons and potential threat to human survival

Jurkovic has highlighted that three ways things could go wrong –

AI could spiral out of control and infiltrate critical infrastructure. This could cause serious security risks.

Some people could misuse AI to develop biological weapons.

Big leaders could hand over excessive decision-making power to AI.

AI could start improving itself to surpass human intelligence in as early as 2027 bypassing global regulations.

He estimates a 50 percent chance of humanity being destroyed or disempowered before 2030 if AI development is not stopped.

He further estimated that there is around a 20 per cent chance that people will not be able to celebrate holidays at the end of 2027. It is worth noting that these figures are Jurkovic’s personal assessments and no official data is available to substantiate his theory.

AI researcher warns of job losses, disrupted life plans, urges people to keep cash ready

According to Jurkovic, the global economy could turn upside down. He predicted that AI will take almost all jobs, leaving a major portion of the world unemployed within 10 years.

Everyday plans for the next few years, including education, careers and starting a family, could be disrupted by AI systems. He added that some friends with young children fear their kids may not live long enough even to reach school age.

Giving advice to his family, he requested to stock up food and water of about two weeks. Keep physical cash ready at home in case online banking fails. For 2027, he warned that the next year could bring an event much more disruptive and adverse than COVID.