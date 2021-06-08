New Delhi: American technology giant, Apple, on Monday kicked off its digital-only annual Worldwide Developer Conference. During the event, the company raised the curtain from its new software for iPhone, Mac and Apple Watch. The tech giant also showed off everything the company has been working on for many months, including iOS 15 which comes with revamped FaceTime and iMessage. Also Read - Apple to Pay Millions of Dollars to Student After Her Nude Images Were Posted on Facebook By Repair Technicians

What Is WWDC? Also Read - Apple iPad OS 15 Arrives with New Homescreen, Multitasking Tools

The Worldwide Developer Conference or WWDC is Apple’s annual conference where the company announces what’s new coming to the iPhone and iPad from the point of the software. All the software updates announced Monday will be available to developers immediately. Also Read - WWDC Event 2021: How to Watch Live Streaming in India and What to Expect From Apple Event 2021?

Here are the biggest highlights from the two-hour grand Apple’s Grand keynote presentation:

iOS 15: The much-awaited iOS 15 operating system was announced by Apple at WWDC. Apple has also put a big focus on the privacy of users with this update. iOS 15 essentially gives more power to the iPhone user to decide what works best, as long as their privacy is concerned. The first developer beta of iOS 15 is now rolling out but the official release will take place around the iPhone launch in September.

iMessage too is getting a redesign. The messaging platform, which is available only on Apple devices, includes features that turn images into galleries. A brand new feature called “shared with you” basically saves links that people sent you and puts them in one place. It works with Safari, Apple Music, Apple TV, and Apple Podcasts.

iPadOS 15:

With the iPadOS 15, users can rearrange iPad apps by putting widgets on the screen and the App Library feature, announced for iOS last year, automatically organises apps. Apple also introduced a new multitasking interface, making it easy to put two apps side by side on the iPad screen.

Other features include an amped-up new Safari browser with web extensions on iPad, FaceTime, SharePlay and Quick Note on iPadOS 15, Live Text and new Spotlight search, and finally, better performance of the Translate app for smoother language translations.

watchOS 8:

watchOS 8 will let users integrate its new Wallet features to get the UWB keys for their cars, checked in hotel rooms and home into the Wallet app on the Apple Watch. There’s also support for tracking your respiratory rate while you’re asleep. Meanwhile, in the Workouts app, new workout types have been added including martial arts and palates.

HomePod Mini

Apple is tightening its HomePod Mini with Apple TV. Later this year, users can ask HomePod Mini to play music or movie on Apple TV.