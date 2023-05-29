Home

WWDC 2023: Apple iPhone 12 See Price Cut Before The Event, Now Available At Just Rs 53,999

Ahead of the mega event, e-commerce platform giant Flipkart is offering the iPhone 12 (64GB storage model) at a discounted price of Rs 53,999.

WWDC 2023' will be held from June 5 to June 9. (Image: Twitter/@AppleTalkAT)

New Delhi: American technology giant Apple is gearing up to hold its annual developer conference – WWDC 2023 on June 5. According to the reports, the company is likely to showcase its latest operating system for iPhones, iPads, Macbooks and Watches during the event. The highlight of WWDC 2023 is expected to be the launch of the company’s first mixed reality headset — RealityPro, powered by xrOS.

Ahead of the mega event, e-commerce platform giant Flipkart is offering the iPhone 12 (64GB storage model) at a discounted price of Rs 53,999. Those who are interested to buy the iPhone 12, can grab the model at 9 percent off. The handset is originally priced at Rs 59,900.

Additional Offers:

There is also a bank offer on the purchase of iPhone 12. There is a flat discount of Rs 2,000 with HDFC Bank cards.

In addition to the above discount, Flipkart is also giving an exchange bonus of up to ₹33,000 on old smartphones.

It is important to note that this is the maximum discount and the final amount will depend on the brand, model and working condition of your smartphone.

Here are some of the features of iPhone 12:

The iPhone 12 is available in four colour variants namely Purple, Red, White and Black colour.

Apple iPhone 12 is equipped with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display with Ceramic Shield on the top.

The smartphone has a dual 12MP camera on the rear paired with a 12MP camera at the front.

The handset is powered by A14 Bionic chipset with a neural engine processor.

In another report, iPhone 12 is expected to be discontinued after the launch of the iPhone 15 as Apple never keeps iPhones in its stores that are older than three years.

Apple WWDC 2023:

Apple’s biggest event of the year — WWDC 23 — is just a week away. During the event, the company will announce its next-generation operating systems for iPhone, Mac, Apple Watch, and Apple TV. According to the reports, the American technology giant will also showcase several new hardware products, including the company’s first mixed reality headset, a 15-inch MacBook Air, and the most powerful Mac Pro with Apple Silicon at the event.

According to a report by Mark Gurman of Bloomberg, the company will make at least seven major announcements at WWDC 2023.

