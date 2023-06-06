Home

WWDC 2023: Apple’s VisionPro Price Tag Triggers Meme Fest

The headset is likely to be released in 2024.

It will be available at the price of around $3,500 (approximately ₹2,89,000).

The much-awaited developer’s event WWDC was kicked off last night with an enthralling address by Apple CEO Tim Cook. The event brought a piece of good news for tech enthusiasts they have been waiting for. The much-hyped product Vision Pro mixed reality headset was finally unveiled. The headset is likely to be released in 2024 and will be available at the price of around $3,500 (approximately ₹2,89,000). Despite the remarkable qualities of the product, the $3,499 price tag has caught the attention of many people on social media platforms. This led the WWDC 2023 to become a joke as people began taking hilarious digs at its price.

In a blog post about the newly launched headset, Apple wrote, “Apple Vision Pro lets users capture, relive, and immerse themselves in favourite memories with Spatial Audio. Every spatial photo and video transports users back to a moment in time, like a celebration with friends or a special family gathering.”

Undoubtedly, the product has garnered enough attention for its ability to merge the real and virtual worlds. But the pricing led a few social media users to make jokes while others were worried about the same.

Within an hour of the launch of the product, social media platforms were flooded with a flurry of reactions. A few of them wondered if they should buy a car or a VisionPro headset. Meanwhile, others mocked it to compare its looks with other TV shows and movies.

Check out how people resorted to memes and jokes to highlight their concerns about the new headset.

Mocking the tech behemoth’s newly unveiled product, a user wrote, “Well if Apple’s new Vision Pro is too pricey and not enough content, at least you’ll be able to watch Incredibles on Disney+ and it can be excellent Incredibles mask cosplay. #VisionPro #WWDC #WWDC23.”

🍎 Well if Apple's new Vision Pro is too pricey and not enough content, at least you'll be able to watch Incredibles on Disney+ and it can be excellent Incredibles mask cosplay 😉#VisionPro #WWDC #WWDC23 pic.twitter.com/oTr6ckYBLR — kevinwinston (@kevinwinston) June 5, 2023

Another social media user shared a meme that showcases a woman wearing the headset. However, he accompanied it with the caption, “She had to see everything.”

She had to sell everything pic.twitter.com/pIQKRwr55w — Jon Cartwright (@JonComms) June 5, 2023

Take a look at these:

Me after spending hours in Apple vision pro #WWDC23 pic.twitter.com/sefs0G1J3P — Jobless Yb Fan (@ShisuiTheDonn__) June 5, 2023

Notably, Apple also launched the new visionOS for the visionPRO. Meanwhile, the tech giant has also confirmed that it will be supporting other applications such as Microsoft Office and video conferencing applications such as Zoom and WebEX.

