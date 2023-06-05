ZEE Sites

WWDC 2023 Live Updates: What to Expect From Apple Event, Where To Watch And All Important Details

The Apple WWDC is a highly anticipated event for Apple, where the company shares its latest software developments and the new laptops with developers, the press, and the world.

Updated: June 5, 2023 3:52 PM IST

By Victor Dasgupta | Edited by Victor Dasgupta

WWDC LIVE UPDATE 2023: The countdown for Apple’s much-anticipated event–WWDC 2023—has begun. We are just hours away from the company’s biggest event of the year 2023 — Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC 2023). This year, the company will showcase its latest-generation software for iPhones, Macs, Apple Watch, TV and iPad. This means iOS17, iPADOS17, macOS 14, watchOS 10 and tvOS 17. According to the reports, there have been few hardware launches too, but the event is largely software-led. This year is likely to be different with Apple expected to launch its first-ever AR/VR headset.

Stay with India.com for all the live updates.

Live Updates

    WWDC 2023 Live: This year’s WWDC is particularly exciting as Apple is anticipated to unveil its first AR/VR headset.

    WWDC 2023 Live: During this event, Apple is expected to introduce new products and significant software updates for iPhones, Apple Watches, iPads, Macbooks, Apple TVs, and other devices.

    WWDC 2023 Live: WWDC is known to be a software and services event, this year is different with the company likely to launch its most-anticipated product — AR/VR headset.

    WWDC 2023 Live: WWDC23 will spotlight the latest iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS advancements.

    WWDC 2023 Live: WWDC 2023 includes an in-person component for developers this year and members of the media at Apple headquarters, Apple Park.

    WWDC 2023 Live: The WWDC 2023 keynote starts at 10.30 pm IST. The event will be live-streamed on Apple’s event website

