Apple's annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2021 is all set to live streaming on June 7 at 10:00 pm IST and will last till June 11. The event will be hosted from Apple Park in Cupertino, California, United States. Speculations are at the rife that a new operating system can be released from iPhone to Apple Watch. Apart from this, the company can also unveil many new products in the event. Apple is speculated to announce a redesigned MacBook Pro and iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS 12, WatchOS 8, TVOS 15, and many other interesting software's.

Traditionally, Apple does not launch any new devices at the event, but the company is also known for giving surprises. The five-day event is also organizing 200 in-depth sessions for developers to help them continue to create the most innovative apps in the world. Let's see how you can watch live streaming WWDC 2021 and what to expect from this event.

What to Expect from WWDC 2021

iOS 15

The iOS 15 operating system can be released for the iPhone 13 series and iPad at the Apple WWDC 2021 event. The new software version usually comes with the new iPhones, which are mostly launched in September every year. According to leaked reports, users can get the upgraded iMessage notification feature in both the new operating systems. The company could bring some changes in privacy feature too on the new iOS 15.

According to a report, “The update will also include a larger focus on auto-replying to messages and a new design for incoming notification banners at the top of the screen.”

iPadOS 15

The new iPadOS 15 will bring on the plate changes to the home screen of the tablets. Users can get the option to place the widget anywhere on the screen. In April, Apple introduced the M1-powered iPad Pro, so we can expect some features to take advantage of the powerful processor. Moreover, Apple may also announce various accessibility feature that could be available in both iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 updates.

“For the iPad, Apple plans to revamp the home screen and support the placement of ‌widgets‌ — snippets of dynamic information like calendar, weather, and stocks — anywhere on the screen. This is a commonly requested feature that will bring the ‌iPad‌ in line with Android rivals. The company also plans an improved multitasking system to make it easier to operate multiple apps at the same time,” a report from the Bloomberg states.

MacBook Pro

Apple could unveil series of new Macbook Pro in its WWDC 2021 event. The company may equip these new Pro devices with M1 chip. Also, it will get 14- or 16-inch display. Apart from this, users can get strong speaker and battery support in MacBook Pro. There’s not much information given right now about MacBook Pro launch.

WatchOS 8 and TVOS 15

Apple may release watchOS 8 operating system for its smartwatch at the WWDC 2021 event. Although, no information has been given by the company about the operating system or product to be launched at the WWDC 2021 event so far. But the company may provide the support of new features with the changed interface in the new OS.

A new health mobile app could also be launched in today’s event. The company is likely to announce tvOS 15 in the event. Nothing is known yet about the new software update for tvOS 15.

AirPods 3

Rumours suggest that Airpods 3 will arrive at WWDC 2021 event. But if the company didn’t launch Airpods 3 today, then they might arrive in September alongside iPhone 13.

How to Watch WWDC 2021 LIVE STREAMING in India?

Apple’s big event Worldwide Developers Conference 2021 i.e. WWDC 2021 is all set to start from today i.e. June 7, which will last till June 11. This time, keeping in mind the increasing outbreak of corona infection, this program has been organized virtually. The event will begin at 10:30 pm IST. The Cupertino-based tech giant will host the WWDC 2021 online event from Apple Park in Cupertino, California, United States. You can watch the live event from Apple’s YouTube channel, Apple.com website, Apple TV app, and the Apple Developer app. In India, one can watch the event at 10:30 pm.



Stay tuned for more updates on the same.