X Adds Unique Animation To ‘Like’ Button For Apple’s Event

X has added a unique animation to the "like" button for Apple's mega event -- Wonderlust.

Published: September 12, 2023 11:01 PM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Tahir Qureshi

X Adds Unique Animation To 'Like' Button For Apple's Event
Wonderlust is taking place on Tuesday.

Wonderlust: Elon Musk-run X has added a unique animation to the “like” button for Apple’s mega event — Wonderlust, which is taking place on Tuesday.

