Home

Technology

X Audio And Video Calling Features Now Available On Android; Check Details Here

X Audio And Video Calling Features Now Available On Android; Check Details Here

The announcement was made in an X post by Enrique, an engineer at the Musk-owned platform. In his post, Enrique revealed that Android users can now make audio as well video calls.

Representative Image

Billionaire Elon Musk has introduced several groundbreaking features for X (former Twitter) since taking over the social media platform in 2022. Now, the microblogging site has added another useful feature for its mobile app users as they can now make audio and video calls directly from the X app. The feature is currently only available on Android users, however, a rollout for the Apple iOS devices is expected soon.

Trending Now

Eligible users

The announcement was made in an X post by Enrique, an engineer at the Musk-owned platform. In his post, Enrique revealed that Android users can now make audio as well video calls to their followers on the latest version of the X app.

You may like to read

“Audio and video calls on X slowly rolling out for Android users today! Update your app and call your mother,” Enrique said in the post on X on Friday.

Though the feature is very exciting and very handy, however, its notably only being rolled out exclusively for premium X users. Hopefully, the feature will soon be made available for all users on the platform.

How to access Audio and Video calls on X:

In order to make audio and/or video calls on X, simply got to settings, click Privacy and Safety and then Direct Messages, and choose who can you call you on the platform, The options include people in the user’s address book, accounts they follow, and verified users.

Eligible users can select multiple options from the above mentioned categories.

It’s worth noting that this feature will be exclusively available for premium users. To manage their audio and video calling preferences, users can navigate to Settings > Privacy and Safety > Direct Messages. From there, they can choose who can initiate calls, with options including people in their address book, those they follow, and verified users. Users also have the flexibility to select multiple options from these categories.

Once again, the feature is only available for premium users.

Gold ‘tick’ available at never-before price

Earlier this month, X announced a new basic paid tier for verified organisations. Eligible accounts can now get the premium Gold Check-Mark for a never-before price of $200 per month or $2,000 per year.

The golden badge, which is bundled with additional benefits, is now available at a significantly reduced price tag compared to the “full access” membership which costs $1000 a month.

“Designed for smaller businesses, subscribers receive ad credits and priority support to enable faster growth on X,” the microblogging site said in a post on its official handle on the platform.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Technology News on India.com.