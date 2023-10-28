Home

X Launches New Premium Subscription Plans; Here’s How Much It Will Cost You: Check Benefits And Other Details

As of now, in India, X Premium for the desktop app is priced at Rs 6,800 for the annual plans and Rs 650 for the monthly plan.

Elon Musk’s social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, rolled out two new subscription plans on Friday, including a Premium+ tier for users willing to pay for an ad-free experience. According to a page detailing the features of the subscription, the Premium+ plan is priced at about $16 per month, including all the tools and features offered by the platform, minus the ads. It will, however, be available for users accessing the platform through a web browser for now, it added.

The second tier launching is called “Basic” and costs USD 3 per month. The tier doesn’t come with a blue checkmark, but includes basic features like the ability to edit posts and post longer text and videos. It also offers a “small reply boost.” Both new plans are currently available to purchase only on the web.

As of now, in India, X Premium for the desktop app is priced at Rs 6,800 for the annual plans and Rs 650 for the monthly plan. For the X mobile app, on the other hand, the annual X Premium subscription plan is priced at Rs 9,400, whereas the monthly plan will cost you Rs 900.

Under the current subscription plans, the benefits include prioritised rankings in conversations and search, text formatting options in posts, the ability to post longer videos and support for uploading 1080p videos, the popular edit button, the option to create bookmark folders, and early access to new features. While the existing plans don’t make the platform ad-free, X promises the subscribers “twice as many posts between ads” in the For You and Following timelines.

Since taking over last year, owner Elon Musk has begun searching for ways to monetize the platform and even started making users in New Zealand and the Phillippines pay $1 per year to access X. Musk has also added a series of new features to X, including livestreaming, video and audio calls, and even plans to incorporate banking.

