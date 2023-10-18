Home

The new subscription termed "Not A Bot" will charge users for likes, reposts or quoting other accounts' posts, and bookmarking posts on the web version of the platform.

New Delhi: Elon Musk-owned social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, said on Tuesday it will test a new subscription model under which it will charge a USD 1 annual fee for basic features. Now, X users have to pay an annual subscription fee as the micro-blogging platform won’t remain free anymore.

The new subscription termed “Not A Bot” will charge users for likes, reposts or quoting other accounts’ posts, and bookmarking posts on the web version of the platform. New X users who do not pay the $1/year fee will only be able to take “read-only” actions, such as: read posts, watch videos and follow accounts, according to X.

The purpose of introducing the new subscription model is to combat bots and spammers, X said, adding that the fee will vary from country to country based on the exchange rate. Reportedly, the new method will be first available for users in New Zealand and Philippines. Pricing in New Zealand will be $1.43 NZD per year, and in the Philippines it will be ₱42.51 PHP per year.

On Tuesday, in a post on X, Musk said the platform going forward will be free to read, “but $1/year to write. It’s the only way to fight bots without blocking real users. This won’t stop bots completely, but it will be 1000X harder to manipulate the platform.”

Musk, who also owns Tesla and SpaceX, bought the social media platform last October, sparking mass layoffs and resignations.

He has since made several controversial changes. In April, Musk began dismantling the company’s blue check verification system for high-profile users. People can now buy one of those checkmarks, which boost a user’s posts in the algorithm.

