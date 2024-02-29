Home

X Users Could Soon Pin Posts For Followers For 48 Hours, Here’s How It Will Help

Elon musk announced new pinned post feature for X users on Thursday. (Image: Unsplash)

New Delhi: Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk took to X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday to announce that X users will soon be able to pin their posts on the platform for all their followers to see. In the post, the X owner, Musk, said that the feature would allow one pinned post every 48 hours. The billionaire continued to say, “A change is coming to our recommendation algorithm that will ensure that all your followers see your pinned posts.” Musk also explained that the one pin post every 48 hours system would keep in check the “gamification of system.”

Here are more details on the X update.

X Pin Post For 48 Hours

A change is coming to our recommendation algorithm that will ensure that all your followers see your pinned posts. This only applies to one pinned post every ~48 hours to prevent gaming of the system. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 28, 2024

The latest update announced by Elon Musk for X users will introduce a feature where followers can see pinned posts. This update aims to enhance user engagement by ensuring that a user’s pinned post is visible to all their followers every 48 hours. The change in the recommendation algorithm will prioritise showing these pinned posts to followers, preventing abuse of the system by limiting it to once per day. A pinned post is a post that is fixed at the top of a user’s profile, making it the first post visible when visiting the profile. Users can pin a post by following simple steps like tapping on their profile icon, selecting the post to be pinned, and choosing the “Pin to Profile” option.

How will it Impact X Users?

This new feature will offer users greater control over what content is highlighted on their profiles, potentially increasing visibility and interaction with important posts. By ensuring that followers see these pinned posts regularly, users can effectively communicate key messages or updates to a broader audience within their network. Meanwhile, fans are excited about the update which could finally let them be updated with all whom they follow, and are looking forward to its release.

Elon Musk Teases Xmail

Elon Musk has recently announced the upcoming launch of a new email service, potentially named XMail, to rival Gmail. While specific details about XMail are limited, speculation suggests that it may prioritise privacy, faster delivery, and a simple design. Musk’s confirmation of XMail’s arrival follows rumours of Gmail shutting down, which sparked concerns and discussions within the tech community. Despite the anticipation surrounding XMail, Google has reassured users that Gmail is not facing extinction and will continue its services.

Musk’s involvement in XMail signifies a potential shift in the email service landscape, expanding his technological ventures. The announcement of XMail came after Nathan McGrady inquired about its launch date, to which Musk cryptically replied, “It’s coming.” This move hints at Musk’s intention to challenge Gmail’s dominance and offer users an alternative platform for email communication.

The tech community is eagerly awaiting more information about XMail and its features as it prepares to enter the competitive email service market. Musk’s innovative approach and track record of disrupting industries suggest that XMail could bring significant changes and provide users with a fresh email experience compared to existing platforms like Gmail.

