Microsoft has unveiled its most-awaited next generation video game console today. The flagship Xbox Series S is announced, and we can’t wait more to get our hands on this new console. The Xbox Series S console will be launched on November 10. Microsoft has given this information through a teaser. Microsoft has released a video teaser of the Xbox Series S. Next Generation will get performance in the Xbox Series S. The brand was said to be launching Xbox’s Series X later this year, posting via Twitter showing compatibility with the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles. The Xbox will support 120 frames per second at 1440 pixels. Along with the Xbox Series S, the Xbox Series X will also be launched. Both consoles will have support for the older Xbox One, Xbox 360 and the original Xbox. Also Read - Microsoft dares Apple, Google with new devices

The Xbox Series S is said to be the more economical and less powerful version of the Xbox Series X. It can come with 7.5GB of usable RAM and supports 1080p or 1440p gaming, with 4 teraflops of GPU performance. Microsoft has not officially confirmed these specifications, although they were reportedly seen in a leaked official document. An earlier report by Eurogamer stated that Microsoft may announce new cheaper consoles this month. However, the company has not yet announced for it.

Xbox Series S

🎮 All-digital next-gen console

🏃 Faster load times

📈 Higher frame rates

🌎 Richer, more dynamic worlds

🔥 Next generation gaming performance

🔎 In our smallest Xbox ever#PowerYourDreams pic.twitter.com/5GxCBiSVtO — Xbox (@Xbox) September 8, 2020

Along with the video teaser, the company has stated that this console will be the smallest Xbox console yet. Its size will be up to 60 percent less than the first model. Both new Xbox series will come with 512 GB custom NVMe SSDs. The company has decided to increase the storage keeping in mind the current market of the game. The new Xbox will also feature 4K upscaling.

Xbox S Series Price

The price of Xbox S series can be $ 299 i.e. around 22,000 rupees. Microsoft has given information in a tweet. Let us know that the price of Xbox One S launched in the year 2016 was also $ 299, although its digital version was sold for $ 249 i.e. around 18,300 rupees.

Along with Console, Microsoft will also introduce Family Safety F, which will support both Android and iOS. Through this app, parents will be able to monitor their children’s gaming activities. Gaming activities will sync across all devices on a single app. Parents will also be able to decide the time to play games for children in the app.