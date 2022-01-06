New Delhi: Xiaomi on Thursday (January 6) launched another series of premium smartphones – Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge with 120W HyperCharge and Xiaomi 11i with 67W Turbocharge technology in India.Also Read - Xiaomi India Fined With Rs 653 Crore Notice For Alleged Evasion Of Import Duty | Details Here

Xiaomi 11i, 11i HyperCharge price in India:

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G is priced at Rs 26,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The phone also comes in an 8GB + 128GB variant that carries a price tag of Rs 28,999. However, the Xiaomi 11i 5G is priced at Rs 24,999 for the 6GB + 128GB model and Rs 26,999 for the 8GB + 128GB option.

The handsets will go on sale from January 12 onwards via mi.com, Flipkart, and select retail stores.

“With 120W Xiaomi HyperCharge technology, 120Hz high refresh rate AMOLED display, 108MP camera, coupled with a powerful all-new Dimensity 920 high performance processor, these devices are designed to deliver to its true potential,” Vivek Kumar, head of Xiaomi brand phones said in a statement.

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G:

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) Super AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 120Hz refresh rate.

Under the hood, the phone has a MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM.

The handset has a triple rear camera setup that houses a 108MP primary Samsung HM2 sensor with an f/1.89 lens, along with an 8MP ultra-wide shooter and a 2MP macro shooter.

The device also comes with a 16MP selfie camera sensor at the front with an f/2.45 lens.

The phone packs a 4,500mAh dual-cell lithium polymer battery that supports up to 120W fast charging.

Xiaomi 11i 5G specifications:

In terms of design and hardware Xiaomi 11i 5G is identical to the 11i HyperCharge except for packing a bigger 5,160mAh battery with 67W fast-charging support.

(With inputs from IANS)