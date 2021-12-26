New Delhi: Smartphone brand Xiaomi is all set to launch a new smartphone — Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge — that will carry support for 120W fast charging, in India on January 6. Sandeep Sarma, the Senior Marketing Manager at Xiaomi India, shared a poster on micro-blogging site Twitter that mentioned that the 11i HyperCharge has a super bright AMOLED display that supports 1200 nits brightness.Also Read - NASA's James Webb Space Telescope to Launch Today: How to Watch Live in India

In addition, the screen supports a full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The poster confirmed that the display will feature a centrally positioned punch-hole and slim bezels. As per GizmoChina, the smartphone is expected to feature a 6.67-inch S-AMOLED display and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. For security, it will feature a side-facing fingerprint scanner.

The device will come preinstalled with MIUI 12.5 based Android 11/12 OS, the report said. The 11i HyperCharge will be powered by the Dimensity 920 chipset. It is likely to be equipped with a 4,500mAh battery that supports 120W fast charging.

The smartphone is expected to sport a triple rear camera setup that will consist of a 108MP primary camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera, and a 2MP tele macro triple camera unit. For photography, it will feature a 16MP front-facing camera.