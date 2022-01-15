Beijing: Smartphone brand Xiaomi’s upcoming smartphone — Xiaomi 12 Ultra — might come with a quad-camera setup and one of the lenses will be a 5x periscope camera. According to GizmoChina, if the Xiaomi 12 Ultra gets a 5x periscope telephoto lens, it will be one of the first few phones to get it in the market.Also Read - JBL Unveils 'Tour Series' Headphones in India at Rs 25,999 | Details Inside

The smartphone is expected to have a 6.6-inch AMOLED panel with a 2K resolution. The report mentioned that there won't be a secondary screen like its predecessor. It will be powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and feature a crazy fast 120W wired fast charging solution.

The phone may have fast wireless charging, similar to its sibling, the Xiaomi 12. A recent report said that the smartphone will boast a 50MP main Samsung GN5 primary lens, a 48MP 2x zoom lens, a 48MP lens with 5x zooming capability, and lastly a 48MP sensor with 10x zoom.