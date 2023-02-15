Home

Xiaomi 13 Pro To Be Available in India Through Amazon From February 26 | Check Specifications Here

Notably, the latest flagship smartphone has already made its debut in China alongside the vanilla Xiaomi 13.

Xiaomi 13 Pro

New Delhi: Chinese technology giant Xiaomi is all set to launch the Xiaomi 13 Pro in India on February 26. Notably, the latest flagship smartphone made its debut in China alongside the vanilla Xiaomi 13. The company has said that the smartphone will be available for purchase in India via Amazon. However, interested buyers must note there is no information available about the offline availability or pricing of this handset.

To recall, this smartphone was launched in China at a starting price of CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs. 61,000). The E-commerce platform Amazon is live with a microsite confirming that the Xiaomi 13 Pro will be sold in India via the e-commerce store. It will also be available on the Xiaomi India [site].

The Xiaomi 13 Pro India variant is expected to offer similar specifications as the China model.

Xiaomi 13 Pro specifications

The Xiaomi 13 Pro India is expected to have a 6.73-inch 2K OLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and up to 240Hz touch sampling support.

The screen comes with Dolby Vision and HDR10+ support.

The smartphone is likely to be packed with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC

The Xiaomi 13 Pro is expected to be coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 inbuilt storage.

The Xiaomi smartphone features a Leica-branded triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50-megapixel 1-inch Sony IMX989 primary sensor.

The Xiaomi 13 Pro also features a 32-megapixel front-facing shooter.

The Xiaomi 13 Pro houses a 4,820mAh cell with support for 120W wired charging and 50W wireless charging.

Wireless connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.3, and NFC.

The handset also has an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

