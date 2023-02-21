Home

Technology

Xiaomi 13, Xiaomi 13 Pro Global Price And Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch

Xiaomi 13, Xiaomi 13 Pro Global Price And Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch

Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro have been listed in the European retailer Cyberport on their website (via Notebook Check).

Xiaomi 13 Pro

New Delhi: Chinese technology giant Xiaomi is all set to launch the Xiaomi 13 series on February 26 in the global market. The company has said that Xiaomi 13 Pro will be released in India on the same day. However, ahead of the launch, global variants of the upcoming smartphone series have leaked online.

To recall, the device had previously been listed on several certification websites, indicating its global availability. Now, a listing on a European retail site has revealed the prices, specifications, and colour options of the global variants of the Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro devices.

You may like to read

Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro have been listed in the European retailer Cyberport on their website (via Notebook Check).

Xiaomi 13: Price, Specifications

The Xiaomi 13 will reportedly be listed at EUR 999.90 (roughly Rs. 88,300) with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage

The smartphone will be available in black and white colour variants.

Xiaomi 13 smartphone specifications are anticipated to be comparable to the model that debuted in China

The smartphone runs MIUI 14 and has a 6.73-inch 2K OLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz.

It features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM.

The Xiaomi 13 is also equipped with a triple rear camera unit that includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 10-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens. Both the phones have a 32-megapixel front camera sensor.

The Xiaomi 13 is powered by a 4,500mAh battery that supports 67W wired charging and 50W wireless charging.

Xiaomi 13 Pro

According to the listing, the Xiaomi 13 Pro, also shown in black and white colourways, will be listed at EUR 1,299.90 (roughly Rs. 1,14,700). Listings for both the smartphones have since been removed from the retailer’s website.

Xiaomi 13 Pro has a triple rear camera setup consists of a 50-megapixel Sony IMX989 primary sensor

The smartphone also has a 50-megapixel floating telephoto sensor, and a 50-megapixel wide-angle sensor.

A 4,820mAh battery powers the Xiaomi 13 Pro, which is accompanied by 120W wired charging and 50W wireless charging support.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Technology News on India.com.