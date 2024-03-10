Home

Xiaomi 14 Camera Review: How Good Does The Leica Smartphone Perform?

Xiaomi recently launched the Xiaomi 14 smartphone in India. But really how good is the device? Let's find out.

Xiaomi 14 made its debut in the Indian smartphone market on March 7, 2024.

New Delhi: Xiaomi launched the Xiaomi 14 smartphone in India on March 7, 2024, showcasing the Leica camera prowess during its launch. The Xiaomi 14 comes with a Leica triple-camera setup covering focal lengths from 14mm to 75mm. While the brand promised powerful camera performance and flaunted its multiple modes, such as Leica Authentic Look and Leica Vibrant Look, does the Xiaomi 14 camera phone really live up to its expectations?

Here is a detailed DxOMark review of the performance of the Xiaomi 14 based on its camera, display, and audio.

Xiaomi 14 Ultra DxoMark Review

Camera:

The Xiaomi 14 underwent a DxoMark camera test, showcasing its performance in various aspects like photo, video, and zoom quality. The smartphone ranked 28th in the global smartphone ranking and 3rd in the premium ranking following the iPhone 15, and Google Pixel 8. Here are some key findings from the DxOMark review:

Camera Specifications : The Xiaomi 14 features a primary 50MP sensor with an f/1.6 aperture lens, an ultra-wide 50MP lens with a 115° field of view, and a telephoto 50MP lens with OIS .

Photo Performance : The device showed some irregularities in autofocus and artefacts in action scenes. Zoom performance was good, especially with the telemodule’s 50MP sensor .

Video Performance : Videos displayed good texture and detail with accurate exposure and white balance. However, there were some issues, like exposure instabilities and noise in low-light conditions .

Comparison to the Xiaomi 13 : The Xiaomi 14 showed marked improvements in image quality and video performance compared to its predecessor, the Xiaomi 13. These enhancements were attributed to hardware upgrades like a larger sensor and an improved aperture .

Display:

The Xiaomi 14’s display performance review by DXOMARK highlights both strengths and weaknesses. The smartphone has ranked 54th globally and 9th in premium ranking with a score of 133. Here is a summary of the key points:

Pros : Smooth display experience when scrolling the web or playing video games. Adapted brightness in low-light conditions. Pleasing colour rendering in indoor conditions.

Cons : Many frame mismatches when playing video games or watching videos. Lack of brightness and dark details when watching HDR10 videos. The display is not uniform.



Audio:

With a score of 135 in the DXOMARK Audio tests, the Xiaomi 14’s audio performance was deemed to be mediocre. Testers enjoyed the device’s good timbre and dynamics during playback through the built-in speakers, although certain drawbacks were noticed, including a lack of low-end response and minor distortion at maximum volume. When it came to recording, the Xiaomi 14 demonstrated strong resistance to wind noise and strong noise cancellation under difficult circumstances, which made it appropriate for separating particular sound sources from the background.

The Xiaomi 14 proves to be a decent smartphone with both its strengths and weaknesses; however, the final choice to purchase this device lies solely on the users preference based on performance, price, and other key specs.

