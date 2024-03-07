Home

Xiaomi 14 Series Launch Live Updates: Check Expected Price, Features And How To Watch Live Stream

The smartphone is expected to come with impressive specifications including a 6.36-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset.

Xiaomi 14 to make it debut in Indian market on March 7, 2024.

New Delhi: Xiaomi is all geared up to launch its much-anticipated smartphone series, the Xiaomi 14 Series, on Thursday in India. Fans are all hyped up about the launch event of the series, which is scheduled to be live streamed on its official YouTube channel at 6pm IST. Moreover, ever since the smartphone was unveiled at MWC 2024, the Xiaomi 14 Ultra has been in the spotlight of all photography enthusiasts, waiting for its release in India as well, which could make its likely debut on Thursday along with the Xiaomi 14 smartphone.

Here are all the live updates, specs, and price details for the launch of the Xiaomi 14 smartphone series.

Xiaomi 14 Series Launch Event: Live Updates

02:40 PM: The Xiaomi 14 Launch event is scheduled for 6 pm in India with the label of co-engineered with Leica.

How To Watch Live Streaming of Xiaomi 14 Launch Event

The Xiaomi 14 is all set to launch in India at 6pm on Thursday, and will be live streamed for fans to connect and join in at the unveiling. The launch event will be available on YouTube, and a link is also available below for fans to catch upto the stream.

Xiaomi 14 To Launch In India

Xiaomi 14 is set to launch in India on March 7, 2024. The smartphone is expected to come with impressive specifications including a 6.36-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, 8GB of RAM, and a triple rear camera setup with 50MP sensors. More details will be confirmed once the smartphone makes its debut on Thursday, 6pm in India.

Xiaomi 14:Expected Price In India

The Xiaomi 14 series is anticipated to launch in India with the following expected price and availability details:

Expected Price: The official pricing for the Xiaomi 14 series remains undisclosed, but insiders suggest an anticipated price of around Rs 75,000 for the standard Xiaomi 14 variant . However, another source indicates an expected price of Rs 45,890 for the base variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage . It’s important to note that prices may vary based on the specific model and configuration.

Availability: The Xiaomi 14 series is set to debut in India on March 7, 2024. The launch event is scheduled for 6 pm IST, and the smartphones are expected to be available for purchase shortly after the unveiling.

Stay tuned for the official announcement during the launch event to confirm the exact pricing and availability details of the Xiaomi 14 series in India

Xiaomi 14: Expected Features, Specifications

While it is yet to be confirmed whether fans will be treated with the Xiaomi 14 Ultra or Pro series during Xiaomi 14 debut, set to launch in India on March 7, 2024, the launch does anticipate cutting-edge features and impressive specifications on the newly launched devices. Here are expected features of the upcoming launch:

Xiaomi 14:

Display: A 6.36-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, offering up to 3,000 nits of peak brightness .

Processor: Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset for high performance .

RAM and Storage: Expected to come with 12GB of RAM and 256GB/512GB of internal storage .

Camera: Triple rear camera setup featuring a 50MP primary sensor, a 50MP telephoto camera, and a 50MP ultra-wide camera. For selfies, it may have a 32MP front-facing camera .

Battery: Equipped with a 4,610 mAh battery supporting 90W fast charging .

Other Features: IP68 rating for water and dust resistance, Dolby Vision support, HyperOS based on Android 14, and available in Jade Green, Black, and White color options .

Xiaomi 14 Pro:

Expected Differences: Larger display, enhanced camera setup, improved battery capacity compared to the standard Xiaomi 14 model .

Both models are anticipated to offer exceptional performance, advanced camera capabilities with Leica optics, and innovative features that cater to the needs of tech-savvy users. The Xiaomi 14 series launch event is scheduled for March 7, 2024, and will be available for purchase shortly after the unveiling

