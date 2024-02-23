Home

Technology

Xiaomi 14 Ultra To Launch In India On March 7; Know Expected Features, Price

Xiaomi 14 Ultra To Launch In India On March 7; Know Expected Features, Price

Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun earlier said that the Xiaomi 14 Ultra will make an appearance at the company's presentation at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain. Here are all its expected features.

Xiaomi 14 Ultra, which is launched in China, will make its debut in India on March 7. (Image: Xiaomi Twitter)

New Delhi: The Xiaomi 14 Ultra, a flagship smartphone that is among the most powerful yet, was eventually launched by the Chinese smartphone manufacturer. The phone has three additional cameras that were created in partnership with Leica in addition to a sizable 1-inch sensor. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and features a 6.73-inch AMOLED screen.

Trending Now

Here is a deep dive into the expected specifications and price of the Xiaomi 14 Ultra for Indian consumers.

You may like to read

Following the October 26, 2023, introduction of the Xiaomi 14 series in China, which featured the Xiaomi 14 and 14 Pro, the smartphone was highly anticipated. After the launch, everyone’s attention was focused on the 14 Ultra and the series’ global availability. The Xiaomi 14 Ultra was just recently revealed for the Chinese market, but on Sunday it will be shown to the rest of the world at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain. This will be the phone’s first public debut outside of China.

Xiaomi 14 Ultra: Features, Specifications

Camera System: The Xiaomi 14 Ultra sports a quad camera setup with Leica optics in the rear. The smartphone has a 50 megapixels primary camera with an f/1.63 variable aperture lens.

in the rear. The smartphone has a primary camera with an f/1.63 variable aperture lens. Additionally, the Xiaomi 14 Ultra has a 120mm periscope module with 5x optical zoom and a telephoto lens with 3.2x optical zoom .

with and a with . The 14 Ultra is also equipped with Xiaomi’s custom AISP neural chip for enhanced zoom and image processing. Processor and Durability: The Xiaomi 14 Ultra is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 silicon chipset and features Xiaomi’s Surge T1 communication chip for improved cellular speeds, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth connectivity. The upcoming Xiaomi smartphone has a dual-vapor chamber cooling system for optimal performance .

silicon chipset and features Xiaomi’s for improved cellular speeds, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth connectivity. The upcoming Xiaomi smartphone has a dual-vapor chamber cooling system for . The smartphone comes with a sturdy “Dragon Armor” design with an aluminium alloy frame (called “6M42”) and a Dragon Crystal glass for enhanced drop resistance. The phone has received an IP68 rating protects against dust and liquid. Display and Authentication: The Xiaomi 14 Ultra comes with a 6.73″ QHD+ AMOLED display with slim bezels and a dynamic 120Hz refresh rate for smoother visuals during gaming and scrolling. The smartphone also comes with an Ultrasonic fingerprint reader for secure authentication. Battery and Charging: The upcoming Xiaomi smartphone comes with a 5,300mAh battery with rapid charging support, boasting up to 50% charge in 12.5 minutes with 90W wired and 80W wireless charging. Xiaomi 14 Ultra: Expected Price, India availability

In China, the Xiaomi 14 Ultra comes in three variants with different prices and specifications. The base model has 12GB RAM and 256GB storage and costs CNY 6,499 (approximately Rs 76,000). The premium model has 16GB RAM and 1TB storage and costs CNY 7,799 (approximately Rs 91,000). There is also a special edition with a vegan leather back and a titanium frame that costs CNY 8,799 (approximately Rs 1,02,000). The phone will go on sale in China on February 27.

As for the global launch and India availability, Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun earlier said that the phone will make an appearance at the company’s presentation at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, on Sunday, where it’ll appear alongside the Xiaomi 14 that launched in China last October. Expect the handsets to be made available in Europe but not in an official capacity in the US, and they will be launched globally, including in Europe, at the Mobile World Congress the following week.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Technology News on India.com.