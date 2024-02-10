Home

Technology

Xiaomi 14 Ultra With Quad Camera Setup Confirmed To Launch On Feb 25, More Details Here

Xiaomi 14 Ultra With Quad Camera Setup Confirmed To Launch On Feb 25, More Details Here

Xiaomi's is set to launch its flagship device, the 14 series, on February 25. Here are all the details on the Xiaomi 14 Ultra smartphone, including its specifications, expected price and more.

Xiaomi 14 Ultra Leaks (Image Source: Twitter/@majedandroid)

New Delhi: Xiaomi launched its last addition to the Ultra series, the Xiaomi Ultra 13, in April 2023, and is gearing up to debut the upcoming Xiaomi 14 series on February 25. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer had released the Xiaomi 14 and the Xiaomi 14 Pro, which made their debut in China in October 2023, featuring the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. Here are the details on the upcoming smartphone, the Xiaomi 14 Ultra.

Trending Now

Xiaomi 14 Ultra: Expected Features, Specifications

The Xiaomi 14 Ultra is expected to sport Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC processor chipset, much similar to the Chinese counterparts, the Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Pro. The smartphone is also speculated to feature slightly curved screens and an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner for authentication. The Xiaomi 14 Ultra is likely to be powered by a 5,180mAh battery, and support 90W wired fast charging along with a 50W wireless charging for added convenience to its users. The Xiaomi 14 Ultra is rumoured to sport a quad-rear camera setup featuring four 50-megapixel cameras. The primary camera on the device is speculated to have the Sony’s latest LYT900 1-inch sensor as the primary camera sensor with an f/1.63 aperture. The Xiaomi 14 Ultra is expected to have a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with 2K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

You may like to read

Xiaomi 14 Ultra: Expected Price, Availability

Ahead of the Mobile World Conference (MWC 2024), Xiaomi has confirmed to launch its 14 series on February 25. The much-awaited global release date of the Xiaomi 14 Series has been revealed by Lei Jun, the founder and CEO of Xiaomi. Lei Jun expressed his excitement by saying, “It is a moment we share. On February 25th, the ‘Lens To Legend’ adventure begins. Get ready to be inspired.” The phone is likely to be priced in the premium segment and could start from above Rs 70,000 upto Rs 80,000, but is yet to be officially confirmed until its launch.

Set for February 25th, 2024, this unveiling marks a significant milestone for the Chinese tech giant, fans and enthusiasts alike.

Xiaomi 14 Ultra vs 13 Ultra: Expected Upgrades

While the Xiaomi 14 Ultra is not officially confirmed yet, based on rumours and leaks suggested online, the 14 Ultra will offer exciting upgrades when compared to the 13 Ultra. The fans can expect a significant improvement in the speed with the upgraded Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, smoother visuals with a similar display but possibly curved edges, and a camera revolution. The expected quad-camera setup retains the impressive 1-inch main sensor and ultra-wide lens, but boasts improved zoom capabilities with a 3.2x upright telephoto and a powerful 5x periscope lens. Design-wise, expect a streamlined camera module with a distinct central element, potentially retaining the premium ceramic back and metal frame. Faster charging (90W wired, 50W wireless) promises quicker refuels compared to the 13 Ultra, while software leaps to the latest Android 14 with Xiaomi’s new HyperOS skin.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Technology News on India.com.