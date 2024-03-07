Xiaomi 14 Series Launch: Check Expected Price, Features And How To Watch Live Stream

Home

The smartphone is expected to come with impressive specifications including a 6.36-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset.

Xiaomi 14 to make it debut in Indian market on March 7, 2024.

New Delhi: Xiaomi is all geared up to launch its much-anticipated smartphone series, the Xiaomi 14 Series, on Thursday in India. Fans are all hyped up about the launch event of the series, which is scheduled to be live streamed on its official YouTube channel at 6pm IST. Moreover, ever since the smartphone was unveiled at MWC 2024, the Xiaomi 14 Ultra has been in the spotlight of all photography enthusiasts, waiting for its release in India as well, which could make its likely debut on Thursday along with the Xiaomi 14 smartphone.

Here are all the live updates, specs, and price details for the launch of the Xiaomi 14 smartphone series.

Xiaomi 14 Series Launch Event: Live Updates

07: 40 PM: All the updates for the Live Blog are now closed. Thank You for staying with us.

07:30 PM: Xiaomi 14 (12GB + 512 GB)is priced at Rs 69,999 but if used the ICICI bank offer along with the Rs 5000 exchange offer, the smartphone comes down to Rs 59,999 in India. It also comes with a no cost EMI option

07:16 PM: The Xiaomi 14 Ultra will be available for sale on April 12, 2024. Xiaomi has also included an additional Reserve Edition which users can prebook for a cost of Rs 9,999.

07:14 PM: Xiaomi 14 Ultra 16 GB +512 GB variant will be priced at Rs 99,999.

07:13 PM: Xiaomi has also bundled 3 months free YouTube Premium subscription for new users.

07:11 PM: The launch of the Xiaomi 14 series is also bundled with exciting features such as : One time screen replacement in 6 months of purchase, Out of warranty with free repair cost and a dedicated relationship manager.

07:07 PM: Xiaomi has also introduced a Xiaomi Priority Club which includes Free Priority Pickup & Drop Guaranteed as well as Priority Customer Support.

07:05 PM: The Xiaomi 14 Ultra comes with 90W fast charging and 80W wireless fast charging.

07:03 PM: Xiaomi also boasts of durable display as well as rear, claiming that the all new Quad curved display.

07:01 PM: Xiaomi unveils the 14 Ultra in the Indian smartphone market with its professional camera like design, which is available in colours such as Black and White.

07:00 PM: Xiaomi has also introduced the Xiaomi AISP AILM module for up to 60 TOPS performance with its compatibility of Hyper OS and Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.

06:55 PM: Xiaomi 14 Ultra features a Master Portrait Mode with colour depth, spatial depth and light depth.

06:46 PM: Xiaomi has confirmed the 14 Ultra to be launched in the launch event.

06:45 PM: Xiaomi 14 has an IP68 rating and Leica 50MP triple camera system.

06:40 PM: Xiaomi 14 also has the WiFi 7 technology, which allows the smartphone upto 46 GB/sec.

06:39 PM: Xiaomi also claimed that the 14 is better than its recent 13 Pro by a huge margin.

06:30 PM: Xiaomi 14 has upto 3000 nits of peak brightness with 120 Hz refresh rate and Dolby Vision support.

06:25 PM: Xiaomi 14 comes in two colours, Matte Black and Classic White

06:09 PM: The Xiaomi fans tuned in, making the count cross over 40k active viewers on YouTube for the current Xiaomi 14 launch event.

06:05 PM: Xiaomi India’s President, Murlikrishnan B., shares how the brand has become the third most used smartphone brand globally with over 699 Million active users of the brand.

06:00 PM: Xiaomi also introduces a new feature, Homescreen+, which the brand promises has more features than just mirroring the phone screen on tablets.

05:55 PM: Xiaomi has confirmed that the Xiaomi 14 will have Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor.

05:50 PM: The Xiaomi launch event is live, with the brand sharing its plans to use its latest signature, HyperOS, to connect the Personal Computing Centre (Human) with the Intelligent Mobile Space (Car) and the Smart Living Space (Home).

05:00 PM: The Xiaomi launch event starts in exactly one hour from now, and the 14 is expected to sport a triple camera setup with 50MP sensors.

04:40 PM: With less than 2 hours from the launch, fans are anticipating the Xiaomi 14 series to be priced aggressively as compared to other alternatives in the market.

04:20 PM: The Xiaomi 14 is expected to feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor.

04:00 PM: The Xiaomi 14 launch is just 2 hours away in India. Stay tuned for live updates.

03:47 PM: Meanwhile, fans have posted on social media about Xiaomi India, stating their hopes of a Xiaomi 14 Ultra release in India.

03:30 PM: According to Xiaomi, the latest flagship 14 series will feature state-of-the-art imaging technology, set to revolutionise the photography experience of its fans and users.

02:40 PM: The Xiaomi 14 Launch event is scheduled for 6 pm in India, with the label co-engineered with Leica.

How To Watch Live Streaming of Xiaomi 14 Launch Event

The Xiaomi 14 is all set to launch in India at 6pm on Thursday and will be live streamed for fans to connect and join in at the unveiling. The launch event will be available on YouTube, and a link is also available below for fans to catch up on the stream.

Xiaomi 14 To Launch In India

The Xiaomi 14 is set to launch in India on March 7, 2024. The smartphone is expected to come with impressive specifications, including a 6.36-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, 8GB of RAM, and a triple rear camera setup with 50MP sensors. More details will be confirmed once the smartphone makes its debut on Thursday at 6pm in India.

Xiaomi 14:Expected Price In India

The Xiaomi 14 series is anticipated to launch in India with the following expected price and availability details:

Expected Price: The official pricing for the Xiaomi 14 series remains undisclosed, but insiders suggest an anticipated price of around Rs 75,000 for the standard Xiaomi 14 variant . However, another source indicates an expected price of Rs 45,890 for the base variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage . It’s important to note that prices may vary based on the specific model and configuration.

Availability: The Xiaomi 14 series is set to debut in India on March 7, 2024. The launch event is scheduled for 6 pm IST, and the smartphones are expected to be available for purchase shortly after the unveiling.

Stay tuned for the official announcement during the launch event to confirm the exact pricing and availability details of the Xiaomi 14 series in India

Xiaomi 14: Expected Features and Specifications

While it is yet to be confirmed whether fans will be treated to the Xiaomi 14 Ultra or Pro series during its debut, set to launch in India on March 7, 2024, the launch does anticipate cutting-edge features and impressive specifications on the newly launched devices. Here are the expected features of the upcoming launch:

Xiaomi 14:

Display: A 6.36-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, offering up to 3,000 nits of peak brightness .

Processor: Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset for high performance .

RAM and Storage: Expected to come with 12GB of RAM and 256GB/512GB of internal storage .

Camera: triple rear camera setup featuring a 50MP primary sensor, a 50MP telephoto camera, and a 50MP ultra-wide camera. For selfies, it may have a 32MP front-facing camera .

Battery: Equipped with a 4,610 mAh battery, it supports 90W fast charging .

Other Features: IP68 rating for water and dust resistance; Dolby Vision support; HyperOS based on Android 14; and available in Jade Green, Black, and White colour options .

Xiaomi 14 Pro:

Expected Differences: larger display, enhanced camera setup, and improved battery capacity compared to the standard Xiaomi 14 model .

Both models are anticipated to offer exceptional performance, advanced camera capabilities with Leica optics, and innovative features that cater to the needs of tech-savvy users. The Xiaomi 14 series launch event is scheduled for March 7, 2024, and will be available for purchase shortly after the unveiling

