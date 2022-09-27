New Delhi: After a much long wait, Xiaomi is all set to unveil its affordable camera-focused mid-range flagship, the Xiaomi CIVI 2, in China on Tuesday (September 27) at 2 pm Beijing Time (GMT +8) / 11:30 am New Delhi Time (GMT +5:30)/8 am Berlin Time (GMT +1). This highly anticipated female-centric smartphone will succeed Civi and Civi 1S smartphones launched last year.Also Read - From Clever Chip Packaging to Under-Display Selfie Camera, Everything That You Need to Know About Xiaomi MI Mix 4 | Tech Reveal

The launch event of the fashion-first smartphone will be live streamed and you can watch the launch event live from your home. It will be streamed live on Xiaomi's Weibo account. Other than that, the event will also be streamed on Xiaomi China's website. During today's launch event, the brand is also planning to launch several other products like the Xiaomi Lipstick Power Bank, Xiaomi Noise Cancelling Bluetooth neckband earphones, eight electrode body fat scale, MIJIA Transparent Steam Rice Cooker and the new MIJIA Modular Robot.

XIAOMI CIVI 2 SPECIFICATIONS

Xiaomi Civi 2 is rumoured to feature a 6.56-inch FHD+ OLED display. The smartphone is said to have a 120Hz refresh rate.

The smartphone may have a curved edge display with a centre-aligned punch hole.

As compared to its predecessor– Civi which is powered by the Snapdragon 778G Plus chipset, Civi 2 is said to be powered by the Snapdragon 7 Ge 1 chipset paired with 12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256 GB of inbuilt storage.

The rear camera module is rumoured to house a 50MP OIS primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide sensor and a 2MP sensor. The front camera module is still under wraps.

The device is expected to be backed by 4500mAh battery capacity with 67W fast charging support.

Civi 2 is said to run Android 12 OS topped with the company’s own layer of MIUI 13.

XIAOMI CIVI 2 COLOR & DESIGN

The Xiaomi CIVI 2 will be featured in 4 premium colour options: Black, Pink, Blue and an exclusive Silk Silver colour option. The Silk Silver CIVI 2 features a unique matte-finished rear panel that features the company's signature silk-like premium wavy pattern on the back that attracts the attention of on-lookers walking by.

XIAOMI CIVI 2 PRICE

The Chinese smartphone has not revealed the price of the Xiaomi Civi 2 yet.