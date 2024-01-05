Home

Technology

Xiaomi Hyper OS to be Featured First In POCO X6 Pro, Redmi Note 13 series

Xiaomi Hyper OS to be Featured First In POCO X6 Pro, Redmi Note 13 series

Hyper OS arrives in India in January 2024, initially on the Xiaomi 13 Pro and POCO X6, with a wider rollout to follow. Check out features, release date of the Hyper OS here.

Xiaomi launches its latest Hyper OS, having fans excited for experiencing the upgraded OS from MIUI.

New Delhi: Xiaomi’s all-new operating system, HyperOS, is officially confirmed to launch in India. The announcement took place on Thursday at the Xiaomi launch event. The launch of the new OS signifies the farewell of the company’s popular OS, MIUI. The Hyper OS promises to deliver a more streamlined and user-centric experience and is set to roll out in India with the POCO X6 Pro and Redmi Note 13 series. Here are more details on the same.

Trending Now

Hyper OS for Everyone

Xiaomi announced the rollout of the Hyper X OS, with its availability starting in January 2024, gearing all Xiaomi fans up, especially Indian users. The rollout will begin with the latest flagship Xiaomi 13 Pro launched on Thursday and the POCO X6 Pro, with eventual release in other Xiaomi and its subsidiary phone models. Xiaomi has confirmed OTA (over-the-air) update for all eligible devices, ensuring all fans can experience the benefits of the Hyper X OS.

You may like to read

Hyper OS : Interconnecting Devices

Hyper OS empowers Xiaomi’s vision of creating a unified ecosystem. This announcement that their first electric car, the SU7, will also run on the all-new interface, hints at the same vision. Xiaomi has been reportedly working on the Hyper OS since 2014, with a focus on seamlessly integrating with the Internet of Things (IoT) and transforming the way we interact with technology.

Unpacking the Features:

Hyper OS offers a fresh user experience while still retaining some familiar elements of its predecessor, MIUI. While the lock screen and notification pop-ups are comparable to Apple’s iOS, Hyper OS has introduced more innovative features for its users. Let’s take a look at the upcoming features of the new OS:

AI-Powered Features and Personalisation: Hyper OS learns user preferences and habits, suggesting apps, news articles, and music based on individual usage patterns. It can also automate routine tasks and adjust settings for a personalised experience.

Hyper OS learns user preferences and habits, suggesting apps, news articles, and music based on individual usage patterns. It can also automate routine tasks and adjust settings for a personalised experience. Reduced bloatware: Minimised pre-installed apps for a cleaner and more customisable experience.

Minimised pre-installed apps for a cleaner and more customisable experience. Deep Xiaomi ecosystem integration: Seamless connectivity and control over Xiaomi smart home devices and services.

Seamless connectivity and control over Xiaomi smart home devices and services. Lock screen customization: Extensive options for choosing and customising lock screen styles, fonts, text, and background effects.

Extensive options for choosing and customising lock screen styles, fonts, text, and background effects. Sidebar: Similar to One UI’s Edge Panels, allowing quick access to apps in pop-up windows for multitasking.

Similar to One UI’s Edge Panels, allowing quick access to apps in pop-up windows for multitasking. General UX design and animations: Appealing transitions and animations between UI elements

Hyper OS arrives in India in January 2024, initially on the Xiaomi 13 Pro and POCO X6, with a wider rollout to follow. It boasts a streamlined interface, enhanced performance, and AI-powered features like personalisation and automation. The reduced bloatware and deep Xiaomi ecosystem integration are only some of the features of Hyper OS and more will be revealed as the OS is rolled out.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.