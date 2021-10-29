Xiaomi has launched its much-awaited Redmi Note 11 series. The Redmi Note 11 line-up includes Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11 Pro, and Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus. The new Redmi phones were unveiled in Xiaomi’s domestic market, China, during an online event on October 28 evening. All three models of the Redmi Note 11 series have high refresh rate displays. Redmi Note 11 Pro+ also brings support for 120W fast charging. Xiaomi has also launched the Redmi Watch 2 in China alongside the Redmi Note 11 series.Also Read - Flipkart Big Diwali Sale To Start From October 28: Check Deals on iPhones And Other Benefits Here

Redmi Note 11 series expected prices in India: Also Read - Apple iPhone 13 Series And Other Products Face Major Shortage, Watch Video To Find Out Why

Redmi Note 11 will cost CNY 1,199 (roughly Rs 14,050) for 4GB +128GB and CNY 1,299 (roughly Rs 15,300) for 6GB+128GB. Additionally, there will be an 8GB RAM+128GB storage variant, which will cost CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs 17,500). The smartphone will also have an 8GB+256GB variant priced at CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs 19,800). Also Read - Xiaomi Launches MI Band 6 in India : Here's All You Need To Know !

The Redmi Note 11 Pro price starts at CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs 18,700) for 6GB+128GB and CNY 1,899 (roughly Rs 22,200) for 8GB+256GB.

Additionally, the price of top-of-line Note 11 Pro Plus starts at CNY 1899 (roughly Rs 22,200) for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, CNY 2099 (roughly Rs 24,500) for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant and CNY 2299 (roughly Rs 26,900) for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant.

Features and specifications of Redmi Note 11 series:

Redmi Note 11

6.6-inch LCD display with 90Hz refresh rate, an upgrade to last year’s Redmi Note 10 which had a 60Hz display

Redmi Note 11 is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset

5,000 mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging

Redmi Note 11 Pro

6.67-inch 120Hz AMOLED display with DCI P3 wide colour gamut and 360Hz touch sampling rate

MediaTek Dimensity 920 chipset paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage

Redmi Note 11 Pro runs on Android 11 OS

5,160 mAh battery with 67W fast charging support

Redmi Note 11 Pro

108-megapixel rear camera on the rear.

Redmi Note 11 Pro is equipped with JBL speakers with Dolby Atmos support

Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus