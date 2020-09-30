Chinese handset maker company Xiaomi has launched its first smartwatch Mi Watch Revolve in India. The company launched this smartwatch at a virtual event Xiaomi Smarter Living 2020. It was launched in China in December last year. It was launched there under the name Mi Watch Color. Also Read - Huami Launches its Amazefit Neo Smartwatch in India – Check Specifications and Price

Customers who buy Mi Watch Revolve before Diwali will be given a discount of Rs 1000. Meaning customers will be able to buy Mi Smartwatch for Rs 9,999. Mi smartwatches can be used with all Xiaomi and all iOS devices. The first sale of Mi Watch Revolve will be on October 6 at 12 PM. It can be purchased from Mi.com as well as Amazon India and Mi Store.

Mi Watch Revolve Specifications and Features

This watch has a 46mm dial and a 454×454 pixel resolution 1.39-inch AMOLED display. Gorilla Glass 3 Protection is also present here. Bluetooth 5.0 BLE has been given to connect to the Xiaomi Wear app in Android and the Xiaomi Wear Lite app in iOS.

It has 5ATM water resistance support and its battery is 420mAh, which according to the company’s claim will run for two weeks in a single charge. At the same time, it will only run for 20 hours when GPS is turned on. Xiaomi has informed that the Mi Watch Revolve takes less than 2.5 hours to fully charge. It also has support for Wi-Fi, GPS, and Glonass for connectivity.

According to the company’s claim, the Mi Watch Revolve smartwatch comes with a battery life of seven days. It can also be used for two weeks in a standby position. It will come with sleep quality tracking, heart rate variability, stress monitoring, and energy level. The level measuring VO2 max in smartwatch fitness is given. Also, built-in-GPS has been given in it. Users will get 10 sports modes along with 110 watch faces. Users will also be able to select different strap options. Some standard functions like notifications, weather, music control, and alarm are also given in it.