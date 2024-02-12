Home

Xiaomi Launches Redmi Buds 3 With Upto 38 Hours PlayBack, Fast Charging At This Minimal Price; Check Details

Xiaomi Launches Redmi Buds 3 With Upto 38 Hours PlayBack, Fast Charging At This Minimal Price; Check Details

Equipped with 46dB Hybrid Noise Cancellation which boasts of blocking more than 99% of noise, Xiaomi has launched the Redmi Buds 5. Here are all its details.

Redmi Buds 5 (Image Source: Redmi Twitter)

New Delhi: Xiaomi has announced the launch of its latest addition of earbuds, the Redmi Buds 5, in India with support for ANC and 12.4 mm Dynamic Titanium audio drivers. The company has used the hashtag “#SuperBuds” for the device in its teaser promo. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer claims that this new device is “designed to elevate the consumer audio experience in India.” Here are all the specifications of the new Redmi Buds 5.

Redmi Buds 5: Features, Specification

Redmi Buds 5 is equipped with 46dB Hybrid Noise Cancellation that promises to block out 99.5% of background noise. The dual-mic AI voice enhancement ensures crystal-clear communication for calls, voice commands and everyday use.The Redmi Buds 5 feature 12.4mm dynamic titanium drivers for exceptional sound quality across all frequencies, offering a balanced and precise audio experience. The earbuds utilise Xiaomi’s proprietary dual-channel AI algorithm to deliver enhanced call quality even in windy conditions.

In addition to this, the users can enjoy three transparency modes and choose from various audio effects such as Standard, Enhanced Treble, Enhanced Bass, and Enhanced Voice. It also comes with a fast-charging feature that charges up to 2 hours of playtime with only 5 minutes of charging and a total playtime of 38 hours with the case.The Xiaomi Earbuds App addresses the need for personalisation and flexibility amongst consumers. Users can manage the ANC in the app across three modes: deep noise cancellation, balanced noise cancellation and light noise cancellation to refine the overall experience.Offering the in-ear detection feature, the app comes with eight customisable gestures, dual-device pairing, and a “find your earphones” feature, adding to a wide range of functionalities to optimise user satisfaction.

Redmi Buds 5: Pricing, Availability

Redmi Buds 5 will be available in three colours: Fusion Purple, Fusion Black, and Fusion White, starting February 20 across Mi.com, Amazon.in, Flipkart, Mi Homes and Xiaomi retail partners for Rs 2,999. The company has also announced a limited-time offer for the earbuds. The Redmi Buds 5 will be available for Rs 2,499 on the purchase of any Redmi Note 13 series smartphone or Xiaomi and Redmi Pad.

Redmi Note 13 Specifications

The Redmi Note 13 boasts a captivating 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, ensuring both vibrant visuals and seamless responsiveness. Under the hood, the MediaTek Dimensity 6080 processor, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, tackles everyday tasks and even light gaming with ease. Powering through the day is its long-lasting 5000mAh battery, supported by 33W fast charging for quick top-ups.

Capture stunning memories with the versatile triple camera system on the back. The 108MP main sensor delivers high-resolution detail, while the 8MP ultrawide lens expands your perspective, and the 2MP macro camera lets you explore the intricate details of close-up subjects. For selfie enthusiasts, a 16MP front-facing camera awaits.

The Redmi Note 13 also sport a sleek design and is splash-proof, dust-resistant, and protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5, offering peace of mind against everyday mishaps. Additionally, it runs on the latest MIUI 13 user interface based on Android 12, providing a smooth and intuitive user experience.

