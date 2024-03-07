Xiaomi Launches Xiaomi 14, 14 Ultra At THESE Prices; Check Rates, Specs, Other Details Here

Home

Xiaomi has unveiled two new smartphones in the Indian market; the Xiaomi 14, and the Xiaomi 14 Ultra. Here are its complete specs, price details, offers and more.

Xiaomi 14 and 14 Ultra has finally made its debut in India. Here are all its details.

New Delhi: Xiaomi has just unveiled its two flagship smartphones, the 14 series, including the Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Ultra, on Thursday. As speculated by leaks, the Xiaomi 14 series is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, which is claimed to be the fastest processor yet in its segment. During the launch, Xiaomi also introduced multiple offers, plans, and discounts for its fans, such as the Xiaomi Reserve Edition and the Xiaomi Priority Club, which include free priority pickup & drop-off as well as priority customer support. Featuring the exclusive Leica triple camera setup, the Xiaomi premium smartphones have arrived at a special price.

Here are all the details on the latest Xiaomi launch: the Xiaomi 14 and the Xiaomi 14 Ultra smartphones.

Xiaomi 14, 14 Ultra: Launched In India

Xiaomi launched the 14 series, including the 14 and 14 Ultra smartphones, in India on March 7, 2024, with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor chipset. The Xiaomi 14 Ultra comes with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, while the Xiaomi 14 smartphone comes with 12GB of RAM + 512GB of storage. Xiaomi, during the launch event, unveiled its plans to integrate the HyperOS ecosystem with this new launch.

Xiaomi 14, 14 Ultra: Price, Availability in India

The Xiaomi 14 series has finally launched in India with the following price and availability details:

Expected Price: The official pricing for the Xiaomi 14 is finally disclosed with the Xiaomi 14 priced for Rs 69,000 for the standard Xiaomi 14 12GB RAM + 512GB variant . However, the Xiaomi 14 Ultra is priced at Rs 99,999 with 16GB RAM + 512GB storage configuration.

Availability: The Xiaomi 14 series is will be live on sale on April 12, 2024 in India, while Xiaomi will accept pre-orders for the 14 and 14 Ultra on March 11 onwards.

Xiaomi 14 Series: Features, Specifications

Xiaomi 14:

Display: A 6.36-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, offering up to 3,000 nits of peak brightness .

Processor: Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset for high performance .

RAM and Storage: Expected to come with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage .

Camera: triple rear camera setup featuring a 50MP primary sensor, a 50MP telephoto camera, and a 50MP ultra-wide camera. For selfies, it may have a 32MP front-facing camera .

Battery: Equipped with a 4,610 mAh battery, it supports 90W fast charging .

Other Features: IP68 rating for water and dust resistance; Dolby Vision support; HyperOS based on Android 14; and available in Matte Black, and Classic White colour options .

Xiaomi 14 Ultra:

The Xiaomi 14 Ultra comes packed with impressive features and specifications:

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

RAM: 16 GB

Display: 6.73 inches with a resolution of 1440 x 3200 pixels

Rear Camera: Triple setup with 50 MP sensors each

Front Camera: 32 MP

Battery: 5300 mAh with 90W Fast Charging support

Operating System: Android v14 with HyperOS skin

Storage: 512 GB internal storage

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth v5.4, NFC, USB Type-C

Additional Features: In-display fingerprint sensor, Dolby Atmos audio, and a variety of sensors like light sensor, proximity sensor, accelerometer, barometer, and gyroscope

Colour: Black, White

