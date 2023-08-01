Home

Xiaomi Launches Xiaomi TV X With 4K Dolby Vision Display in India: Check Price, Specifications

The latest Xiaomi TV X series is powered by the ARM Cortex-A55 processor coupled with Mali G52 MP1 GPU, 2GB RAM, and 8GB storage.

Xiaomi TV X

New Delhi: Chinese technology giant Xiaomi launched the Xiaomi TV X series in India on Tuesday. The Xiaomi TV X series will be available in four different sizes. According to the company, the smart TVs feature a 4K display with a 60Hz refresh rate and Dolby Vision support. They have a screen resolution of 3,840 X 2,160 pixels. The smart TVs come with Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and 30W stereo speakers.

The Xiaomi TV X series comes in four different sizes 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch priced at Rs. 28999, Rs. 34999, Rs. 39999, and Rs. 61999, respectively.

Xiaomi TV X series: Key Specifications

The Xiaomi TV X series will be available in four different sizes.

The smart TVs feature a 4K display with a 60Hz refresh rate and Dolby Vision support.

They have a screen resolution of 3,840 X 2,160 pixels.

The smart TVs come with Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and 30W stereo speakers.

The smart TVs equipped with Xiaomi’s in-house PatchWall system along with a new PatchWall+ software for live TV.

Xiaomi TV X series is powered by the ARM Cortex-A55 processor coupled with Mali G52 MP1 GPU.

The Xiaomi TV X series comes in four different sizes 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch

The smart TVs will go on sale from August 4 at 12:00pm via Mi.com and Xiaomi retail stores.

Xiaomi TV X series features a 4K bezel-less display with support for Dolby Vision, HDR10, and Reality Flow MEMC engine.

The TVs offer a refresh rate of 60Hz.

For audio, they are equipped with 30W stereo speakers alongside Dolby Audio, DTS Virtual:X, and DTS:X.

The latest Xiaomi TV X series is powered by the ARM Cortex-A55 processor coupled with Mali G52 MP1 GPU, 2GB RAM, and 8GB storage.

They run on the latest Google TV software.

TVs also feature support for multiple profiles, ambient mode, Google Assistant, Play Store, and Chromecast built-in.

Newly launched smart TV series is equipped with Xiaomi’s in-house PatchWall system along with a new PatchWall+ software.

They also offer Kids Mode with Parental Lock.

The connectivity options on the TVs include Bluetooth 5.0, and Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac.

Xiaomi TV X series multiple ports including three HDMI 2.1 ports, two USB ports, and a 3.5mm port among others.

