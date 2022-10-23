New Delhi: Chinese technology giant Xiaomi is likely to raise the curtain from its much-awaited smartphone series the Redmi Note 12 series later this month. The company took to the Chinese microblogging site Weibo and informed that it will bring “two major technologies”, one of them being “first in the world”. It is important to note there is no update on the name of the first devices but according to the reports that Xiaomi may unveil three new smartphones – Redmi Note 12, Redmi Note 12 Pro, and Redmi Note 12 Pro+.Also Read - Are you Planning to Buy a Smartphone? Xiaomi 12S Ultra To Vivo V25e Upcoming Phones in October; Price, Specifications| Watch Video

The reports further add that the smartphones will be launched in China first and then to other global markets. Also Read - Xiaomi CIVI 2 Launch Today: Know Specs, Design, Colors & More About This Affordable Phone

Redmi Note 12 series: Expected features