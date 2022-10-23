New Delhi: Chinese technology giant Xiaomi is likely to raise the curtain from its much-awaited smartphone series the Redmi Note 12 series later this month. The company took to the Chinese microblogging site Weibo and informed that it will bring “two major technologies”, one of them being “first in the world”. It is important to note there is no update on the name of the first devices but according to the reports that Xiaomi may unveil three new smartphones – Redmi Note 12, Redmi Note 12 Pro, and Redmi Note 12 Pro+.Also Read - Are you Planning to Buy a Smartphone? Xiaomi 12S Ultra To Vivo V25e Upcoming Phones in October; Price, Specifications| Watch Video
The reports further add that the smartphones will be launched in China first and then to other global markets.
Redmi Note 12 series: Expected features
- According to the reports, the upcoming Redmi Note 12 series is expected to offer four phones.
- According to the reports, the upcoming Redmi Note 12 series is expected to offer four phones.
- The smartphone series is likely to come with 210-watt fast charging support and may feature a 200MP camera system on the back.
- Redmi Note 12 series may run on Android 13 operating system out-of-the-box with the layer of MIUI on top.
- On the display front, Xiaomi may have an AMOLED display panel with up to 120Hz refresh rate.
- The standard Redmi Note 12 may come powered by a MediaTek Dimensity processor.
- The Redmi Note 12 Pro and Redmi Note 12 Pro+ are said to be equipped with MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC.
- With the Redmi Note 12 series, the company may also announce new Redmi Buds TWS earbuds. It is also expected to bring a new Redmi laptop and an all-new Redmi smart TV.