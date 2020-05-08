New Delhi: Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi is all set for the launch of its flagship Xiaomi Mi 10 smartphone in India at 12 PM today. The launch event will be live-streamed on Xiaomi’s YouTube channel or its social media handles at noon. Also Read - Mi Note 10 Lite, Along With Redmi Note 9 Series to Launch on April 30

The Mi 10 smartphone has already been launched in China and it was previously scheduled to be launched on March 31. However, the smartphone maker postponed the online launch event after the lockdown was announced. Also Read - Twisting Camera? Xiaomi Files Patent For New Smartphone Feature

With e-commerce deliveries for non-essential products slowly resuming, Xiaomi confirmed to launch the new smartphone in India on May 8. Also Read - Xiaomi Working on 144MP Camera Smartphone: Report

Xiaomi has also launched Mi 10 Pro and recently revealed the Mi 10 Lite in other countries. However, it will stick with just Mi 10 in India for now.

Key Features:

The smartphone features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ curved AMOLED display with a punch-hole on the top-left corner.

The screen also supports a 90Hz refresh rate and 120Hz touch response rate.

The device is powered by Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor with Adreno 650 GPU and X55 modem.

The smartphone packs a massive 4,780 mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging.

The Mi 10 houses a 108MP camera with a 1/1.33-inch sensor along with OIS, the second camera is a 13MP ultra-wide camera with 123-degree FOV.

The other cameras include a 2MP macro sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. The front camera of the device is 20MP and is placed in the punch-hole cutout.

Xiaomi Mi 10 will be sold on Amazon for an expected retail price of Rs 41,090.