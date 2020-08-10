China’s smartphone maker Xiaomi is going to bring the world’s first under-screen camera phone. As per the details mentioned, the company will launch this phone on August 11 on it’s 10th anniversary. It will be named Mi 10 Ultra. In this online event, Xiaomi’s new smartphone Mi 10 Ultra will be launched. Earlier there were reports that suggested that Mi 10 series will be launched as Mi 10 Pro Plus smartphone. But now the company’s co-founder Lei Jun has confirmed that this device will be known as Mi 10 Ultra in the global market. Jun has confirmed the name of the Mi 10 Ultra smartphone on the Chinese social media platform Weibo. Also, Jun confirmed that this device will be introduced in China as Mi 10 Supreme instead of Mi 10 Ultra. Also Read - More Blows to Chinese Apps: India Bans More Apps, This Time From Xiaomi, Baidu, Claims report

The famous tipster Ice Universe told that the Mi 10 Ultra will surprise the world. However, he did not reveal the reason for this. At the same time, another tipster Ross Young added further in this tweet that this device will get an under-display camera. If Ross Young is to be believed, then it's very limited units will be made, and it will be a demo product.

Even before the launch of Mi 10 Ultra, several details about the phone have been leaked online. According to the leaked report, the Mi 10 Ultra smartphone will come in the Transparent Black Cover option. Apart from this, 16GB RAM can be offered on the phone, which will come with a 120x zoom. According to another Weibo leak, the Mi 10 Ultra smartphone will come with ceramic and transporter packs panel finish. The phone can get an AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and full HD + resolution. Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor can be given in it. The phone can get a 4500mAh battery which can support 100/120 W fast wired charging and 55-watt wireless charging.