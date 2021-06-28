Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite Sale: Xiaomi India launched its new smartphone, Mi 11 Lite, in India last week. With the Mi 11 Lite, the company has launched its new smartwatch, the Mi Watch Revolve Active, in the Indian market. Pre-Booking was going on for Mi 11 Lite, but now the smartphone is available for its first sale today i.e on June 28. The Mi 11 Lite will be available for purchase from Flipkart and all Xiaomi stores today at 12 noon. The Xiaomi Mi 11 is powered by Snapdragon 732G processor and comes with 10-bit AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. Mi 11 Lite’ smartphone of Xiaomi will compete with the recently launched Samsung Galaxy M32. Also Read - Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro 5G: First Look, Price, Flamboyant Design and More | Tech Update

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite Price and Offers

The price of 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant of Mi 11 Lite is Rs 21,999. The price of 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant is Rs 23,999. The handset will be available for purchase from 12 noon via Flipkart, Mi.com, Mi Home stores and other retail channels. The phone comes in Jazz Blue, Tuscany Coral and Vinyl Black colours. Also Read - Xiaomi to Launch Mi 11 Lite, Mi Watch Revolve Active in India Today: Watch Livestream, Price, Specifications, Sale

Pre-booking customers will get a discount of Rs 1,500 on the Mi 11 Lite. At the same time, there will be an additional discount of Rs 1,500 on using HDFC Bank card at the time of purchase. 5% off is available on Flipkart Axis Bank Card. There will be an option to buy the phone at a discount of Rs 15,300. Along with Mi 11 Lite, Xiaomi has also launched Mi Watch Revolve Active in India. The price of this smartwatch is Rs 8,999. Also Read - Redmi Note 10 With 48 MP Camera, 5000 mAh Battery Goes on Sale. Price, Specifications Here

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite Specifications

A flat 6.5-inch OLED panel has been given in Mi 11 Lite. The phone will come with Full HD Plus AMOLED dot display. The resolution of the display will be 2400/1080 pixels. While the screen brightness will be 500nits. The phone comes with 90 Hz screen refresh and 240 Hz touch sampling rate. The phone will support 10-bit display. Corning Gorilla Glass 5 has been given for screen protection.

Talking about the camera features, a triple rear camera has been given on the rear panel of Mi 11 Lite. Its primary camera is 64MP. Apart from this, an 8MP ultra-wide camera and a 5MP telephoto lens have been given. The smartphone sports a 16MP front camera for clicking beautiful selfies and video calling. Snapdragon 732G has been used in the 4G variant of Mi 11 Lite smartphone. The phone will work on Android 11 based MIUI 11. For power backup in the phone, a 4250 mAh battery is provided, which comes with 33W fast charging.