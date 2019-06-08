Beijing: Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi’s upcoming smartphone Mi 9T Pro has appeared on processor benchmark site Geekbench, thus revealing some key features of the handset.

The listing reveals the phone has received 3,453 points in the single-core test and 10,363 points in the multi-core test.

The listing further revealed that the device runs Android’s latest 9 Pie and is powered by a 1.78GHz octa-core processor, backed up by an 8GB RAM.

With this new development, it is expected that Redmi K20 Pro could emerge globally as the Mi 9T Pro – just like how the Redmi K20 is expected to debut in the worldwide markets as Mi 9T.

Recently, Mi 9T device also surfaced on Geekbench.

According to the listing, the Xiaomi Mi 9T would be powered by 1.80 octa-core processor, confirming that the smartphone would feature 6GB RAM and run Android 9 Pie out of the box.

Both, the MI 9T Pro and and MI 9T are expected to launch later this month.