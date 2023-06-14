Home

Comparison: Xiaomi Pad 6 vs OnePlus Pad | From Price in India To Key Specifications

Xiaomi Pad 6 vs OnePlus Pad

New Delhi: Chinese technology giant Xiaomi launched Xiaomi Pad 6 last week. Priced under Rs 30,000, the latest Android tablet runs on Snapdragon 870 SoC with up to 8GB of RAM and a maximum of 256GB storage. The Xiaomi Pad 6 is packed with a 13-megapixel rear camera. The Xiaomi Pad 6 is backed by an 8,840mAh battery with 33W wired charging support.

The Xiaomi Pad 6 is one of the closest options against the likes of the OnePlus Pad. Here in the article, we have compared both Pads, stating from Price to Specifications.

Xiaomi Pad 6 vs OnePlus Pad: Price in India

The Xiaomi Pad 6 is available in two different variants. The 6GB + 128GB RAM and storage model is available at Rs. 26,999, while the 8GB + 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 28,999. It is available in Graphite Grey and Mist Blue colour options.

OnePlus Pad: The Oneplus pad is available at Rs. 37,999 for the base model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage is available at Rs. 39,999. It is offered in a single Halo Green finish.

Xiaomi Pad 6 vs OnePlus Pad: specifications

Xiaomi Pad:

Xiaomi Pad 6 runs on Android 13

The Xiaomi Pad 6 comes with MIUI 14 for the Pad

On the display side, the Xiaomi features an 11-inch 2.8K (1,800×2,880 pixels) IPS LCD screen with up to 550 nits of peak brightness

The pad has 309ppi pixel density, Dolby Vision support, and up to 144Hz refresh rate.

Under the hood, the Xiaomi Pad 6 has a Snapdragon 870 SoC, paired with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

For photos and videos, the Xiaomi Pad 6 flaunts a single 13-megapixel camera sensor and an LED flash arranged in a square-shaped module.

It also features an 8-megapixel front-facing camera with a 105-degree field of view.

The Pad has a support of EIS and an 8-megapixel front-facing camera for shooting selfies.

Xiaomi Pad 6 and OnePlus Pad come with up to 256GB of onboard storage that is not expandable via microSD card.

Connectivity options on the two tablets are similar, though the Xiaomi Pad 6 has Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity

Xiaomi has provided an 8,840mAh battery on the Xiaomi Pad 6 with support for 33W wired charging.

The battery of Xiaomi Pad 6 is said to last more than 26 days on a single charge.

The Xiaomi Pad 6 weighs 490 grams

OnePlus Pad:

OnePlus Pad runs on Android 13 and has OxygenOS 13.1.

The OnePlus Pad has an 11.61-inch (2,000 x 2,800 pixels) LCD display with 500 nits of peak brightness, 296ppi pixel density, and up to 144Hz refresh rate.

The screen has Dolby Vision-certified and both models carry quad-speaker units with Dolby Atmos support.

The OnePlus Pad runs on MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC, coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage.

The OnePlus Pad carries an identical 13-megapixel camera module on

OnePlus tablet is said to deliver up to 30 days of standby time on a single charge

OnePlus Pad weighs 552 grams.

OnePlus Pad has Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity. It also supports the face unlock feature as well.

OnePlus Pad comes with a larger 9,510mAh battery and is bundled with a 100W charger in the box. The charging rate of the tablet is capped at 67W.

