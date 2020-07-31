The Chinese tech giant Xiaomi always focuses on unique technology trends and smartphone designs. But this time the advanced and new-fangled concept that the company is working on, might start a stir among its competitors. According to a report published in LetsGoDigital, Xiaomi has reportedly patented a brand-new design for a smartphone that incorporates an in-built wireless earbud on the smartphone. The company has filed a patent in China and Netherlands and the new design renders showcase how it could look like. Also Read - Xiaomi to launch Mi TV Stick in India on August 5: A tough competition to Amazon Fire TV Stick

In today’s advanced technological world everything is changing rapidly. Nowadays, a newly designed earbud is seen in smartphones that has replaced old earphones. These earbuds or earpods need to be charged and they connect within our smartphones through Bluetooth. The smartphone maker Xiaomi is in full swing to launch something that you haven’t seen before – a smartphone housing two earbuds on top of the device. This means, you do not need to take the earphones separately and you can keep it on the phone itself. Also Read - 47 More Chinese Apps Banned in India; PubG, Ali Express Could be Next

According to the reports, Xiaomi applied for this unique design on WIPO – World Intellectual Property Office. The in-built wireless earbuds will house on top of the phone and can be pulled out on giving the command. A button may be found near the earbuds in the phone, which on pressing, the earbuds will come out. On viewing the patent, you will find two holes just above the phone in which the earbuds will be placed. It is very much like the S Pen of the Samsung Galaxy Note series. Apart from this, this phone has neither notch nor punch-hole display nor pop up selfie camera. There is a camera on the phone’s display itself. Also Read - Xiaomi's Redmi Note 9, Featuring Quad Rear Camera, Launched in India

Undoubtedly, Xiaomi is taking its technological innovation one step ahead. But there are still some limitations that would need to be considered. Firstly, the design of this latest wireless earbuds will make the phone more vulnerable to water and dust. Which means, Xiaomi’s upcoming smartphone will never get an IP rating. Coming on the body, the earbuds are relatively thick in design, so it becomes quite difficult to create a smartphone with a slim body that can in house earbuds. And even if the company tries to make the phone slim, they will have to make thinner earbuds which will be difficult to use.

This is not the first time when Xiaomi has patented any bold design idea for its smartphone. The intriguing design will surely eliminate the need to charge your earpods and make more room in your bags. Earlier this year, Xiaomi patent a smartphone design with a waterfall display. We have already got the first look at Xiaomi Mix Alpha, a wraparound OLED display smartphone that comes with extraordinary engineering. We hope the company takes this patent further and bring some astonishing features for users. But in most cases, patent designs never really come into existence.