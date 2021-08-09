Xiaomi Redmi 10 Design Leaked, Specifications: The successor of the Redmi 9, the Redmi 10 is expected to launch soon in India. Several e-commerce listings reveal the specifications and design of the upcoming Xiaomi Redmi 10. Earlier, the upcoming budget Redmi phone series has been teased on the Amazon website. And now a tipster Mukul Sharma has revealed some design-related information about Redmi 10. There is no official information from the company as to when this smartphone will launch in India. But several leaks and claims have been made over the past several days.

Ahead of the official release, Amazon has started teasing the Redmi 10 series with a “fast and furious” tagline. The upcoming smartphone is available on the Amazon listing with the tagline “fast and furious” and with notify me option. On clicking the notify me option you can get all the latest updates related to the upcoming Redmi 10 phone series.

Xiaomi Redmi 10 Specification (Expected)

The e-commerce listings reveal that the Redmi 10 will pack a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and two 2-megapixel sensors – a depth and a macro sensor. The quad rear camera system is seen packed with LED flash. On the front, the Redmi 10 is listed with an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. The smartphone is tipped to pack a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

In terms of hardware setup, the e-commerce listing reveals that the Redmi 10 will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity G88 processor and Mali G52 GPU along with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The phone is said to pack a massive 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. The official price of the Redmi 10 is yet to be revealed, but we believe that like all the Redmi series, the upcoming Redmi 10 smartphone will also be priced under Rs 10,000.

The Redmi 10 smartphone with model number 21061119AG was spotted at the Federal Communications Commission certification site. The website claims that the upcoming smartphone will come with dual-SIM 4G smartphone that will run on MIUI 12.5, and it will be available in variants like 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage, 4 GB RAM + 128 GB storage, and 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage.