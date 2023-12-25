Xiaomi Launches Redmi 13C, Redmi 13C 5G in India: Check Features, Price Here

Home

The Redmi 13C and 13C 5G represent compelling options for budget-conscious smartphone buyers seeking a powerful and affordable new phone.

New Delhi: Chinese tech giant Xiaomi has launched two new budget smartphones in India under its Redmi brand: the Redmi 13C and the Redmi 13C 5G. These devices offer a range of features and specifications at competitive prices. Both phones offer a combination of large displays, powerful processors, and capable cameras catering to different user needs.

Design and Display:

Redmi 13C: The Redmi 13C sports a sleek and refined design with a slim profile of 8.09mm, making it comfortable to hold. It boasts a large 6.74-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate, delivering an immersive and smooth visual experience for browsing, gaming, or watching videos. The display also features TÜV Low Blue Light and TÜV Flicker-Free certifications, reducing eye fatigue during extended use.

Redmi 13C 5G: The Redmi 13C 5G shares a similar design language with its non-5G counterpart, featuring a slim profile and a large 6.58-inch display. However, the refresh rate on this model is capped at 60Hz. Both models are available in three colour options: Sapphire Blue, Mint Green, and Graphite Black.

Performance and Hardware:

Redmi 13C: The Redmi 13C is powered by the MediaTek G85 processor, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of expandable storage. This combination should provide adequate performance for everyday tasks like browsing, social media, and light gaming.

Redmi 13C 5G: For users seeking faster connectivity, the Redmi 13C 5G is equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G processor, offering access to the latest 5G networks. It also comes with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of expandable storage.

Cameras:

Redmi 13C: Both variants feature a triple-camera setup on the back, consisting of a 50MP main sensor, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. The front-facing camera on the Redmi 13C is 5MP.

Redmi 13C 5G: The Redmi 13C 5G also boasts a triple-camera system, but with slightly different specifications. The main sensor is 50MP, accompanied by a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor. The front-facing camera on this model is 8MP.

Battery and Charging:

Redmi 13C and 13C 5G: Both models pack a 5000mAh battery, which should provide sufficient power for a full day’s use on a single charge. They also support 18W fast charging, allowing for quick top-ups when needed.

Software and Security:

Both the Redmi 13C and 13C 5G run on Android 12 with MIUI 13 on top. This interface offers a range of customization options and features, including bloatware removal and app lock. Both models also come with a fingerprint sensor for secure unlocking.

Price and Availability:

Redmi 13C: The Redmi 13C is available in three storage variants: 4GB + 128GB priced at Rs. 7,999, 6GB + 128GB priced at Rs. 8,999, and 8GB + 256GB priced at Rs. 10,499. It is available for purchase through Mi.com, Xiaomi retail stores, and Amazon.

Redmi 13C 5G: The Redmi 13C 5G also comes in three storage options: 4GB + 128GB priced at Rs. 9,999, 6GB + 128GB priced at Rs. 11,499, and 8GB + 256GB priced at Rs. 13,499. It will be available for purchase starting December 16th through Mi.com, Xiaomi retail stores, and Amazon.

Discount Offers:

Both models are currently available with launch offers. Users can avail an instant discount of Rs. 1,000 on ICICI Bank credit and debit cards on the purchase of either phone. Additionally, Xiaomi is offering a Rs. 1,000 exchange bonus on the Redmi 13C 5G 8GB variant.

Choosing the Right Model:

The choice between the Redmi 13C and 13C 5G depends on individual needs and priorities.

For users on a tight budget who prioritise basic functionality and everyday tasks, the Redmi 13C is a solid choice. The MediaTek G85 processor and 4GB RAM variant should be sufficient for most daily activities.

For users who value future-proof connectivity and faster performance, the Redmi 13C 5G is the better option. The 5G capabilities and slightly more powerful Dimensity 700 processor make it a more versatile choice for the long term.

Summary:

Feature Redmi 13C Redmi 13C 5G Processor MediaTek G85 MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G RAM Up to 8GB Up to 8GB Storage Up to 256GB Up to 256GB Display 6.74-inch HD+, 90Hz 6.58-inch HD+, 60Hz Cameras 50MP + 2MP + 2MP 50MP + 2MP + 2MP Battery 5000mAh, 18W charging 5000mAh, 18W charging Software Android 12, MIUI 13 Android 12, MIUI 13 Starting Price Rs. 7,999 Rs. 9,999

The Redmi 13C and 13C 5G represent compelling options for budget-conscious smartphone buyers seeking a balance between affordability and features. Both models offer large displays, decent performance, long-lasting batteries, and capable cameras at competitive prices.

